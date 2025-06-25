There was a rowdy session at the Senate on Wednesday over the confirmation of Michael Odey, a Cross River State indigene, appointed as chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC)

Nigerian senators, including Borno Senator Ali Ndume, Bauchi Senator Abdul Ningi, argued on the merit of nominating a non-indigene, and debated over the principle of federal character

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, intervened in the debate and noted that there was no constitutional barrier to appointing non-indigenes to such roles

There was commotion on the floor of the Senate following the screening and approval of the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Senate President Godswill Akpabio was absent while the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, presided over the session. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Odey’s confirmation as RSIEC chair stirs fresh controversy

The session became contentious after lawmakers argued on the merit of nominating a non-indigene, Michael Odey, as Chairman of RSIEC, an appointment that drew strong objections from several opposition lawmakers.

The session became rowdy during plenary after Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairperson of the Senate ad hoc committee on the emergency rule, presented a report on the screening of the nominees appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to serve as public officials in Rivers state, including the nominee for chairman of the RSIEC.

In the report, Mr Bamidele, also the senate leader, named Michael Odey, a native of Cross River State, as the nominee for chairman of the electoral commission.

The Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, also hails from Cross River state.

Mr Odey was nominated alongside six others – Lezaasi Torbira, Arthur Nwafor, Godfrey Mbudiogha, Joyce Akaniwor, Olive Bruce, and Chidi Halliday, all appointed to serve as members of the electoral body.

Objection over nominee’s origin

However, the debate took a contentious turn when Abdul Ningi, the Bauchi Central Senatorial District senator, objected to Mr Odey’s nomination.

Mr Ningi, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), argued that appointing someone who is not an indigene of Rivers State to head its electoral commission undermines transparency and local representation.

Supporting the objection, Borno South Senator Ali Ndume, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stated there should be inclusiveness and public trust in such an appointment.

“Yes, it may not be constitutional, but we must carry the people along. There are qualified individuals within Rivers State, and appointing from outside sends the wrong signal,” he said.

Senate rules

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, intervened in the debate, aligning with the argument that there was no constitutional barrier to appointing non-indigenes to such roles.

Mr Jibrin then ruled in favour of the confirmation, approving Mr Odey as chairman of the RSIEC, alongside the six other members.

"Rivers 2025 budget plans for Fubara’s return" - Ibas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the sole administrator of Rivers state, Ibok-Ete Ibas, presented the proposed 1.48 trillion 2025 budget for the state before the House of Representatives.

He revealed to the House of Representatives that the proposed 2025 budget makes provisions for suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara's return to office after the expiration of the six-month emergency rule.

President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025, suspended the governor and declared a state of emergency in Rivers amid the political crisis.

