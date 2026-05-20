Desmond Elliot has withdrawn from the APC primary election for the Surulere 1 constituency after alleging intimidation of his supporters

The lawmaker claimed several supporters were denied access to the polling venue despite repeated appeals to electoral officials

Elliot and his supporters peacefully exited the venue as he called on APC leaders to ensure a free and fair primary process

Lawmaker and actor Desmond Elliot has pulled out of the All Progressives Congress primary election for the Surulere 1 seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly after alleging that his supporters were prevented from participating in the exercise.

Elliot announced his decision on Wednesday, May 20, at the Paddington Mini Stadium along Western Avenue, venue of the party primary, Punch reported

He claimed repeated appeals to electoral officials for access to the venue were ignored.

Desmond Elliot addressed party members before withdrawing from the APC primary in Surulere Photo Credit: @LagosJunction

Source: Instagram

“And of course, in all zones, they’ve been intimidating and stopping us. I want to officially announce my withdrawal from this particular race. This is my ward. If you go outside, those are my people outside,” he said.

APC primary dispute in Surulere

The lawmaker also maintained that several supporters who came to participate in the process were denied entry despite efforts to resolve the situation before voting commenced.

“They’ve not been allowed,” Elliot stated shortly before stepping down from the contest.

After his withdrawal, supporters gathered peacefully and left the venue with him. There were no reports of violence during the exercise.

Addressing party members before departing, Elliot said, “Good luck. Thank you, and God bless you.”

He explained that his decision was taken to prevent tension at the venue and avoid any disruption of public order. According to him, no political contest should lead to violence or loss of life.

Elliot also urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to ensure transparent and credible primaries across Lagos State.

Desmond Elliot tenders public apology to Gbajabiamila:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Desmond Elliot has publicly apologised to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, over what he described as possible offences committed during political activities.

Desmond Elliot formally apologized to the Chief of Staff to the President. Photo: FB/DesmondElliot

Source: Twitter

Elliot spoke on Friday, May 15, during an appearance on TVC’s Your View, where he reflected on his relationship with the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Desmond Elliot reacts to opposition

Earlier, Legit.ng reacted that Nollywood actor, filmmaker, and politician Desmond Elliot has released a clip showing some of the projects he undertook in Surulere Constituency I of Lagos, following claims of poor performance in his first three terms in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

It was reported on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, that some stakeholders, the Surulere Accountability Forum, rejected Elliot’s bid for a fourth term as the lawmaker representing the constituency at Lagos State House of Assembly.

Desmond Elliot breaks down in tears

Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos state speaker, Honourable Mojisola Meranda, presided over the house as lawmakers gathered to bid her farewell.

Desmond Elliot got emotional and was unable to hold back his tears as he was given the floor to speak.

The video of the actor’s emotional display went viral on social media, and many netizens had something to say about it.

Source: Legit.ng