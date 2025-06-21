Senate President Godswill Akpabio has disclosed that two governors will be dumping the PDP for the APC in the coming days

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, has disclosed that two governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon be joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following the steps of their counterparts in the South-South region.

The Senate president made the disclosure while speaking at the official welcoming of Governor Umo Eno from the PDP to the APC in Akwa Ibom. He added that he was working to make all the states in the south-south region APC states.

Two PDP governors who defected to APC

Governor Eno's defection followed that of his counterpart in Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who joined the APC barely two months ago, along with all PDP structures in the state, including his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking at the Godswill Akpabio's International Stadium on Saturday, June 21, the Senate president disclosed that suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and his counterpart in Bayelsa, Douye Diri, would soon be dumping the PDP for the APC as well.

His statement reads:

"After Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno, the Governor of Rivers will join the APC; then, after him, the Governor of Bayelsa State will also join. - Senate President Godswill Akpabio."

List of APC governors in South-South

Currently, four of the six governors in the south-south region are now APC members. In the 2023 election, only the governor of Cross River and Edo are elected under the APC, but Akwa Ibom and Delta have now joined the party.

No less than two cabinet members of Governor Eno have dumped his government following his defection from the PDP to the APC. Chris Abasi Eyo, the governor's honorary special adviser on media and publicity, disclosed that his resignation was a result of Eno's directive that members of his cabinet who would not follow him to the APC should tender their resignation, as stated in his letter.

Eyo's resignation came a few days after Ini Ememobong, the commissioner for information to Governor Eno, resigned from the administration, citing the same reason.

When the PDP crisis started

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP crisis started after its presidential primary, when the northern-dominated PDP leadership ignored and rejected the southern bloc's call for the chairmanship position ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar, the party's flagbearer in the election, also did not support the call, which led to the protest of five governors from the south, including Wike, to work against him in the poll. Atiku lost the election to Bola Tinubu of APC by a margin of close to two million votes.

