Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has said that Northern Nigeria needs strong voices that will genuinely push for its development and protect its interests.

According to Daily Trust, the former leader stated this when officials of the Arewa Cohesion for Peace, Unity and Development Initiative, led by its Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa visited him at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, Niger State on Wednesday.

Gen. Babangida applauded the idea of setting up the movement and pledged his support.

He said the North needs such a movement supported by credible people such as Alhaji Bafarawa and the Director General of the movement, Dr Abdullahi Idris, at this time in Nigeria’s history.

He called on officials of the Arewa Cohesion to be steadfast in the defence of northern interests and those of the nation.

Babangida said that the new northern unity and good governance advocacy group had come at a time when the region needed strong voices.

Speaking, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said the North needed a strong voice that would protect its interests in the affairs of the nation, hence the establishment of the Arewa Cohesion Movement.

He informed General Babangida that Arewa Cohesion would be formally launched in Kaduna on July 10, 2025, and sought his support and blessings.

While speaking with journalists after meeting with General Babangida on the state of the nation and the future of the North, Bafarawa said that the North and Nigeria are in dire need of peace and good democratic practices to meet the interests of the citizens.

IBB: No region to be blamed for Nigeria's challenges

He said it is not right to blame any region for Nigeria’s challenges and called for unity among leaders and citizens to move the country forward.

“We have come to check on the health of our leader to know how he is feeling and to seek advice on the current situation and how to move Nigeria forward.

“So, it is our task to see what we can do to assist ourselves, not even assisting the government, but assisting ourselves. If there is peace, Nigerians will sleep well. So, it is our duty to see what we can do so that the north and the country in general can move forward.

“We need unity; we need peace in this country. And without opposition, there is no democracy. So, we have to allow democracy to grow. So, I don’t see any reason why somebody should say that there is no opposition.

“I am on sabbatical leave. I have not completely quit politics. But what we are doing now, I am not a member of APC; I am not a member of PDP; I am not a member of any political party, not even the coalition movement.

I am doing my politics in a very positive way, in a way that people would understand what it is all about. Even if we are going to support anybody, you have to come up with a blueprint to tell us the problems and we see how we can assist and support you to move our region and the country forward”, Bafarawa explained.

Also speaking, Director General of Arewa Cohesion, Dr. Abdullahi Idris, said that the movement was to push for the unity and development of the North and ensure that the right things are done that would ensure development of the region.

He said Nigerians are not happy with the current security issues, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to ensure positive changes.

He thanked the former president for his support and cooperation with the movement.

