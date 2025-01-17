Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been lambasted over his criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic policies.

Legit.ng recalls that Emir Sanusi declared his unwillingness to provide insights or solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges under the President Tinubu-led government.

The group said Emir Sanusi's criticism is about settling personal scores and furthering partisan goals. Photo credit: Northern Patriotic Coalition for Democracy (NPCD)

The Northern Patriotic Coalition for Democracy (NPCD) described Sanusi’s statements as careless and misinformed.

The convener of the group, Mohammed Yahaya, said Emir Sanusi lacks the moral justification to advise Tinubu’s government.

Yahaya accused the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of exacerbating Nigeria's economic problems.

He stated this while speaking at a press conference on Friday, January 17 in Abuja in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

The group commended President Tinubu for his economic reforms, stating that it has received widespread support from global economic experts and institutions like the World Bank and IMF.

The convener of NPCD declared support for Tinubu's economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates.

Yahaya said Sanusi’s criticism of Tinubu’s policies is devoid of actionable solutions and reflects a parrot-like analysis of Nigeria’s economic situation.

"Rather than acknowledging these efforts or contributing positive ideas to enhance their effectiveness, Sanusi opted for a cynical and self-serving narrative. In contrast, what has Sanusi offered? Criticisms that are devoid of actionable solutions and reflect a parrot-like analysis of Nigeria’s economic situation.

"He speaks of problems but offers no roadmap for resolution. This pattern of empty rhetoric is unhelpful and unbecoming of someone who claims to be a patriot. We believe that such inconsistency raises serious questions about the integrity of his arguments.

"Does Sanusi have a personal grudge against the policies, or is his criticism motivated by anything else? His recent comments give a clear picture of being more about settling personal scores and furthering partisan goals than they are about the actual content of economic reforms."

FG reacts to Emir Sanusi criticism of Tinubu's policies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FG said "it is deeply disappointing" that President Tinubu's 'reforms', "widely recognised as essential by global experts—including Emir Sanusi II himself—are now being subtly condemned by him."

Top Nigerian government official Mohammed Idris tied Sanusi's purported criticism to "a shift in loyalty"

The FG said it finds it "amusing" that Emir Sanusi would "publicly admit to shuffling off saying the truth because of personal interest hinged on imaginary antagonism"

