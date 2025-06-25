Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has been stripped of the title of Waziri Adamawa traditional title, following a directive from the state government

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lost the Wazirin Adamawa traditional title after the Adamawa state government issued a major directive.

The former vice president was given the title of the seventh Waziri of Adamawa Emirate in November 2018 by Muhammadu Barkindo, the Lamido of Adamawa, making him the next in rank to the Lamido.

How Adamawa stripped Atiku of his traditional title

However, the state government in a latest directive, ordered the traditional rulers to remove all kingmakers or council members who are not indigenes of their emirates or chiefdoms.

According to Premium Times, the development affected the former vice president because he was from the Jada in Ganye Emirate in the state.

This was contained in a circular dated June 19, 2025, and signed by Adama Felicity Mamman, the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Chieftaincy Affairs. The state government's directive was addressed to the Emirates/Traditional Councils' secretaries across the state.

The statement reads in part:

“However, those appointed or conferred with Only Traditional titles are to maintain their status regardless of their Local Government of indigene."

Atiku leads coalition to sack Tinubu

This came amid the coalition movement being led by Atiku and the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, with a view to sacking President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

On the other hand, Governor Umar Fintiri of Adamawa has been rumoured to be plotting to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu's party, and dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is also Atiku's current party.

Coalition movement could become political party

El-Rufai recently said that the movement could evolve into a single political party if the need arises. He stated that he and others are willing to leave their respective groups to join a unified political platform. According to him, they are encouraged by the strength and potential of the coalition party.

The former governor described the group as a coalition of like-minded individuals united by a common goal to fix the country. He claimed that Nigeria is currently under the control of "urban bandits" and expressed confidence in the coalition’s ability to defeat the ruling party in the next general election.

El-Rufai then drew the parallels between the event that led to the fall of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 and the current political milieu.

El-Rufai speaks on Tinubu's fate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai said that it would be impossible for Tinubu to be re-elected in the 2027 election.

El-Rufai, in a recent interview, explained that anyone who shared a contrary view was far from the touch of reality.

The former governor's comment came as Tinubu commissioned projects in Kaduna and praised El-Rufai's successor for returning peace to the state.

