FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, finally reinstated Samuel Anyanwu as its National Secretary.

The PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, said the decision to accept Anyanwu into the National Working Committee (NWC) “was difficult”.

Damagum made this known during a press briefing held at the PDP headquarters in Abuja.

“Anyanwu is resuming as the National Secretary, that is why I said it was a critical decision. Like INEC said, they don’t have our notice, so what we will have on June 30th is an extended Caucus.”

As reported by Daily Trust, Damagum, flanked by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and other stakeholders.

The PDP acting chairman also disclosed that the planned NEC meeting had been canceled.

He said, “We will have an expanded Caucus, at the next Caucus we will make a decision leading to a proper NEC.”

This development is coming after PDP leaders held a meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, June 24.

