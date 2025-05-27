The former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, has reacted to FCT minister Nyesom Wike's recent actions against the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party

In a trending interview, Suswam spoke about the agreement between Wike and the leadership of the PDP

The former governor blamed the leadership of the PDP for failing to honour its agreement, arguing it has further worsened the party's internal crisis and fuelled Wike's bold actions

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Gabriel Suswam, former governor of Benue state, has discussed the ongoing crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), highlighting the internal divisions and lack of leadership as key issues.

Gabriel Suswam, Former Governor of Benue State, speaks on Wike's fallout wit PDP-leadership. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

PDP crisis: I don't blame Wike - Suswam

Suswam criticised the PDP leadership for engaging in secret agreements with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), without consulting major stakeholders of the party, which he argued has exacerbated the crisis within the nation's main opposition camp.

Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike ordered the sealing of the PDP national secretariat and 4,793 other properties for ground rent default, starting May 26.

This happened barely two days after Wike pulled out of the PDP reconciliation deal.

The former Rivers state governor blamed Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde for the crisis rocking the PDP.

Wike alleged that Governor Makinde sabotaged the reconciliation efforts and described him as the “architect of our problems”.

Gabriel Suswam insisted Wike is not to be blamed for the crisis rocking the PDP. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

PDP agreement: Suswam speaks on reconciliation deal

But in an interview on Tuesday morning, May 27, former Governor Gabriel Suswam, who appeared as a guest on Arise TV Morning Show, said he doesn't blame Wike for his recent actions against the interests of the PDP leaders.

According to Suswam, there was no need for leadership to enter agreement with Nyesom Wike.

The former Benue governor said:

"The lack of leadership in the PDP is at the root of the crisis within the party. The leadership held secret meetings with Nyesom Wike without the knowledge of major stakeholders. If you engage someone in an agreement, it is only honourable to keep that agreement. I don't blame Wike for pulling out of it. PDP stakeholders were hoodwinked by the leadership's decision to make a secret agreement with Wike."

Watch Gabriel Suswam's full interview below:

PDP reacts as Wike seals national headquarters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP fired a shot at the Federal Government after Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) sealed its national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja.

Umar Iliya Damagum, the acting national chairman of the PDP, while speaking after the meeting, said the sealing of the party's office was a reckless attempt to scuttle democracy. He warned that the leading opposition was not scared of being arrested or any other provocation.

His statement reads in part: “We will not take this lightly. They could come and arrest all of us; we are prepared. This is a clear attempt to undermine democracy, and we will hold them accountable.”

