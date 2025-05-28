The crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party has taken a fresh dimension as the party's national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has vowed not to resign from his position

Anyanwu noted that his tenure would elapse by December 2025 but queried the PDP leaders and governors bent on making him the sacrificial lamb

Anyanwu, an ally of FCT minister Nyesom Wike, there is no vacancy in the office and he remains the PDP national secretary

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for June 2025, the embattled national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has vowed not to resign from his position despite pressure from some party leaders.

"I remain secretary until December 2025 - Anyanwu

He accused governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and Peter Mbah of Enugu state of leading a coordinated plot to remove him before the expiration of his tenure.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, May 28, Anyanwu described the turmoil as politically motivated and without constitutional justification, Vanguard reported.

“There is no vacancy in the office of the National Secretary of the PDP. I remain the substantive National Secretary whose tenure runs until December 2025,” he said.

Anyanwu speaks on leave of absence from office

Buttressing his point, Anyanwu explained that he only took a leave of absence from office to contest the 2023 governorship election in Imo state and had formally notified the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his decision.

“I wrote to the party and to INEC before proceeding on leave. That letter was acknowledged. My deputy only acted on my behalf. At no time did I resign my position,” the erstwhile Senator explained.

He insisted that the position of National Secretary is zoned to the South, and specifically micro-zoned to the South-East, with Imo State as the designated source of nomination.

He questioned why a replacement is being pushed from Enugu state.

“If the zoning principle is to be respected, any replacement must come from Imo state, not Enugu. Governor Mbah is pushing for a replacement that violates the PDP’s own zoning formula,” Anyanwu stated.

Citing a High Court judgment from January 26, 2025, Anyanwu emphasized the legal weight of the decision, which he said rendered any action taken by Odefa or his allies illegal and invalid.

Anyanwu accuses govs of plotting to create new party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Sam Anyanwu accused PDP governors of plotting to form a new party and the Board of Trustees (BoT) of attempting to remove him due to his ties with Nyesom Wike.

He claims the push to install Sunday Udeh-Okoye as National Secretary is a “proxy war” against him, fueled by internal divisions between Wike’s allies and opposing factions.

Anyanwu alleges that PDP governors are creating crises as a prelude to defection, while tensions over party leadership and a delayed NEC meeting add to the uncertainty.

