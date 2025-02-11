Over 1,000 groups within the People's Democratic Party (PDP) have declared their support for Senator Samuel Anyanwu

The groups insisted that Senator Anyanwu remains the national secretary of the main opposition party, PDP

The group's national coordinator, Hon. Henry Owolabi, lambasted the PDP Governors' Forum and the Board of Trustees (BoT)

FCT, Abuja - Senator Samuel Anyanwu has gotten massive support to remain as the National Secretary of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Over 1,000 groups within the PDP threw their weight behind Anyanwu amidst the ongoing leadership crisis within the party.

The group says any attempt to remove or replace Senator Anyanwu as the PDP National Secretary will be rejected. Photo credit: The PDP Youth Frontiers Network

The PDP Youth Frontiers Network reaffirmed that Senator Anyanwu remains the legitimate National Secretary of the party.

The group national coordinator, Hon. Henry Owolabi, warned that any attempt to replace Anyanwu with Sunday Udeh-Okoye, Deputy National Secretary, will be rejected.

The progressive-minded youth groups within the PDP made this known at a press briefing in Abuja to address the crisis, which statement was made available to Legit.ng.

Owolabi said the PDP Governors' Forum and the Board of Trustees (BoT) have overstepped their bounds by advising the National Working Committee (NWC) to swear in Udeh-Okoye as the National Secretary.

He argued that the governors’ decision was at variance with the party's constitution, reminding them that Senator Anyanwu was elected at a convention.

The group emphasised that the status quo should be maintained pending the determination of the substantive application. This is because Senator Anyanwu has appealed the judgment at the Supreme Court.

According to the group, the Governors' Forum and the BoT actions are "illegal, deliberately mischievous, and uncomplimentary" to the party.

Owolabi also warned against the influence of desperate power mongers.

The group also threatened to mobilize their members and supporters to block judicial premises and take civil actions if the warning is ignored.

"That Senator Anyanwu remains the National Secretary and the attempt to remove him and replace him with a judiciary-imposed secretary, without any Congress or legitimate procedural ratification of any organ of the party is hereby totally rejected.

"We warn all detractors and perpetrators and indeed the Judiciary to steer clear of the internal workings of our great party and henceforth refrain from issuing illegal, baseless, porous, judgments that lack legal foundation and are immoral.

"We are poised to mobilize all our members and teeming supporters to block all judicial premises and ensure civil actions that will lead to compliance with this warning if it is flaunted."

Legit.ng also reported that pandemonium broke out at the PDP headquarters in Abuja during the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.

The chaos was caused by two PDP chieftains - Sunday Ude-Okoye and Anyanwu, vying for the position of PDP National Secretary.

It was gathered that security personnel struggled to make the fighting PDP members maintain order at the party’s secretariat.

PDP members reportedly attack Ude-Okoye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tensions erupted at the PDP National Headquarters in Abuja as party members clashed, leading to the forceful removal of Ude-Okoye.

Supporters of embattled National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu reportedly attacked Ude-Okoye, further highlighting deep divisions within the party.

The altercation disrupted proceedings, with security personnel stepping in to restore order as party officials worked to mediate the growing conflict.

