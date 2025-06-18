BREAKING: INEC Rejects PDP's NEC Notice as Party Vows To Take Bold Action

INEC rejects PDP's notice for its 100th NEC meeting, citing procedural violations, adding to the party's leadership crisis and internal divisions

The ongoing crisis within Nigeria’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken another turn, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the notice of the party’s 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, scheduled for June 30, 2025.

The rejection, based on procedural violations, has created another layer of uncertainty for the embattled opposition party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has acted decisively against the PDP regarding its 100th NEC notice. Photo credit: @officialPDPNg/@INEChq

Source: Facebook

INEC cited the failure of the notice to be jointly signed by both the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary, which is stipulated in Part 2(12)(3) of the 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties.

The notice, which had been signed only by Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, was deemed non-compliant with INEC’s guidelines.

INEC’s reasoning: breach of procedural guidelines

In a letter dated June 13, addressed to the PDP National Chairman, INEC’s acting secretary, Hajiya Hau’ru Aminu, confirmed the commission's decision to reject the notice.

According to the letter, the failure to meet the procedural requirements could not be overlooked, especially considering the pivotal role the NEC meeting plays in the party’s operations.

INEC’s stance has put additional pressure on the PDP, which has been grappling with internal divisions and ongoing leadership challenges.

PDP remains defiant amid INEC’s rejection

Despite the rejection from INEC, the PDP has remained steadfast in its plans to move forward with the meeting.

In response to the controversy, Kola Ologbondiyan, a member of the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC), criticised INEC’s interpretation of the guidelines.

He argued that the guidelines in question referred to notices for events involving elections or mergers, and not regular internal meetings like the one scheduled for June 30, Vanguard reported.

According to Ologbondiyan, the party is undeterred by INEC’s rejection and intends to hold the meeting as planned, dismissing the rejection as a misapplication of the guidelines.

PDP internal divisions persist over leadership

In a significant move, INEC has challenged the PDP over its 100th NEC notice. Photo credit: @officialPDPNg

Source: Twitter

The rejection of the notice by INEC adds to the already tense atmosphere within the PDP. Divisions have become apparent over the issue of the party’s National Secretary, a position currently mired in conflict after Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s contested departure and eventual legal battle, Daily Trust reported.

While Wike, a prominent figure within the party, has insisted that Anyanwu should be reinstated, there is a significant faction of PDP governors opposing this return.

The ongoing struggle over this position reflects the broader challenges the PDP faces as it seeks to maintain unity and a clear path forward.

Calls for resolution from party stakeholders

Amid the ongoing tensions, several PDP stakeholders, including members of the Concerned Stakeholders (PCS), have called for respect for the Supreme Court ruling that reinstated Senator Anyanwu to the position of National Secretary.

The PCS expressed concern that the leadership crisis could destabilise the party further, urging all party organs to respect the legal rulings and prioritise unity.

Tinubu speaks on PDP's crisis

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he enjoys seeing the opposition parties in disarray during his Democracy Day speech.

Tinubu said he has no plan to help the opposition parties to organise themselves and get out of the crisis rocking them.

The President stated this during his State of the Nation address at a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng