Former Benue state governor, Gabriel Suswam, has predicted the death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Senator Suswam said PDP may die before the 2027 election if the party’s leadership fails to resolve the crisis rocking the main opposition party

Suswam said if former Senate President Bukola Saraki’s recent effort fails PDP might cease to exist

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Benue state governor, Gabriel Suswam, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may cease to exist before the 2027 general election.

Suswam said that will be the fate of the party if the PDP leadership fails to make concrete efforts to address the lingering crisis rocking the party.

Senator Gabriel Suswam says PDP is currently in the Intensive Care Unit and may die before 2027 election. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

He stated this while speaking on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The PDP is battling an internal crisis over its national secretary position and the conflict between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Senator Suswam said the PDP is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and may die if the right medicine is not applied.

According to Suswam, many PDP members are disenchanted and want to see the ultimate end of the main opposition party.

“A lot of people are hanging on, waiting to see the ultimate end of this party.

“Whether there is light at the end of the tunnel in the efforts made by Senator Saraki that will be seen in the next two weeks. For now, I would say that PDP, is it in the hospital? Yes. Is it in the ICU to some extent? Yes, it is. Can it be rescued? Yes, if the proper medicine is applied.”

Suswam said former Senate President Bukola Saraki’s recent effort alongside PDP governors to rescue the party would determine whether there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

The former governor explained that likening the party’s situation to ICU suggests a 50–50 survival chance.

He added that if the Saraki-led effort failed, the PDP might cease to exist.

Wike mentions why the PDP can’t win 2027 elections

Recall that Wike warned that selfish interests within the PDP could lead to its downfall, stating that the party has no chance of winning 2027 elections.

The FCT minister criticised the exclusion of key members and the party’s failure to recognise defection movements, including the move by ex-Delta governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the APC.

Wike stressed his role in securing PDP’s success in the 2023 elections, despite not supporting Atiku Abubakar, the party's flagbearer.

Saraki discloses details of PDP's meeting amid crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in an attempt to address the wave of defections and the crisis rocking the party, PDP governors invited former governors and other stakeholders to a meeting on Sunday, May 11, in Abuja.

At the expanded meeting, the PDP leaders addressed key issues, including the upcoming national executive committee (NEC) meeting and the national elective convention.

The PDP Governors Forum and former governors named former Senate President Bukola Saraki the head of a seven-member reconciliation committee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng