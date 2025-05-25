The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has pulled out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation deal

The former Rivers state governor blamed Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde for the crises rocking the PDP

Wike blamed Governor Makinde for sabotaging reconciliation efforts, describing him as the “architect of our problems”

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has blamed Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, for the crises rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike accused key party leaders of betrayal, dishonesty, and serial violations of mutual understanding.

The former Rivers state governor announced that he has pulled out of all reconciliation agreements previously reached within the PDP.

As reported by The Punch, Wike disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Wike traced the roots of the PDP’s internal turmoil to the aftermath of the 2023 general elections.

The FCT minister lamented a steady decline into “dishonesty and lack of trust amongst its key stakeholders.”

He blamed Governor Makinde for sabotaging reconciliation efforts, accusing him of being the “architect of our problems.”

“I made it clear to the Governor of Oyo State, HE, Seyi Makinde, that he was the architect of our problems, pointing out to him that non-adherence to agreements reached was the bane of the party, and that he was the chief culprit of this anomaly,”

According to Wike, the PDP governors had resolved to bury the hatchet and move forward during a G5 meeting in Lagos.

This was followed by a broader meeting in Abuja at Senator Bukola Saraki’s guest house, involving other top PDP figures including Governors Bala Mohammed, Umaru Fintiri, and Makinde.

Wike alleged that the resolutions were quickly and brazenly violated, even before the Saraki-led reconciliation committee could begin its work.

“To my chagrin, Seyi Makinde had connived with Peter Mba of Enugu State to orchestrate the summoning of the meeting of so-called South-East leaders to recommend that if Ude Okoye was not adopted as Secretary, they would pull out of the PDP,”

Wike announces when he'll seal PDP secretariat

Recall that Wike ordered the sealing of PDP national secretariat and 4,793 other properties for ground rent default, starting May 26, 2025.

The FCTA confirmed no court injunction prevents action, targeting titleholders who defaulted on payments despite a 21-day grace period.

PDP condemned the sealing, calling it political suppression aimed at stifling opposition, with both current and new secretariats affected.

Wike speaks on why Tinubu will defeat PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike on Monday, May 12, 2025, disclosed that he fancies President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the 2027 election.

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja, monitored by Legit.ng, Wike warned that if the PDP 'plays the same game it played in 2023', the party will get hurt in the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that although a long-standing member of the PDP, Wike is furious with the party's leadership and worked against the party in the 2023 election.

