President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new Registrar of JAMB

Professor Aina, a UK-trained computer engineer, succeeds Professor Is-haq Oloyede whose tenure ends July 31, 2026

The 40-year-old academic becomes JAMB’s youngest Registrar, bringing expertise in ICT and examination reforms

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

He succeeds Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose second term will end on July 31, 2026. The announcement was made on Thursday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

President Tinubu appoints Professor Segun Aina as new JAMB Registrar. Photo credit: SegunAina

Source: UGC

Professor of Computer Engineering

According to Dailytrust, Professor Aina is a Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

He is widely recognised as a distinguished academic and systems expert with extensive experience in examination systems, digital infrastructure, and institutional reform.

Studied in the United Kingdom

Aina holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, United Kingdom.

He also earned an MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security, as well as a PhD in Digital Signal Processing from Loughborough University, UK. In addition, he completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

Early JAMB experience during NYSC

According to the Presidency, Aina first worked with JAMB during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

This early exposure gave him foundational experience in national admissions and data-driven institutional processes, shaping his later contributions to examination reforms and systems optimisation.

Worked with major examination bodies

With over 15 years of post-graduation experience, Aina has consulted for several major examination bodies, including NECO, NABTEB, and various State Ministries of Education. His expertise covers ICT systems, examination integrity, digital transition, and operational reform.

Youngest registrar in JAMB’s history

At 40 years old, Professor Aina is set to become the youngest Registrar of JAMB. He was one of Nigeria’s youngest professors of Computer Engineering and is a member of several professional bodies, including COREN, NSE, IEEE, and IET.

In an earlier interview, he said:

“I think hard work, but I think beyond hard work; I think also smart work. You know, it is not just about working hard; you need to work smart.”

President Tinubu expressed confidence that Aina would build on the achievements of outgoing Registrar Professor Is-haq Oloyede, ensuring continuity and progress in Nigeria’s admissions system.

JAMB reforms gain momentum as youngest Registrar takes office. Photo credit: JAMBHQ/x

Source: Facebook

JAMB releases 279 withheld UTME results

Legit.ng earlier reported that hte Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released previously withheld 279 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results. JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the release follows ongoing investigations into cases of suspected examination malpractice.

Benjamin said this is in addition to the UTME results earlier released by the Board. He made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @FabianB58246501 on Thursday, May 21, 2026. He explained that some results were outrightly cancelled where evidence of malpractice was established.

According to Benjamin, other results were released where JAMB found no prima facie case against the affected candidates.

Source: Legit.ng