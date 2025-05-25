According to Wike, the PDP crisis deepened after the 2023 general election, with widespread distrust and dishonesty among key stakeholders threatening the party’s stability

Nyesom Wike revealed ongoing violations of agreements, alleging that certain leaders, including Seyi Makinde, played a pivotal role in the turmoil

Despite multiple reconciliation efforts, Wike declared his withdrawal from all prior agreements, vowing to fight for justice within the party

On May 25, 2025, Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, publicly expressed his stance on the PDP crisis in a detailed Facebook post.

He criticised the party’s ongoing instability, attributing the turbulence to widespread dishonesty and broken agreements among key stakeholders.

Wike Breaks Silence on "PDP Crisis", Gives Update on His Next Plan.

Internal discord within PDP post-2023 election

Wike lamented the PDP crisis, describing the party’s state as precarious since the 2023 general election.

He highlighted multiple attempts to curb internal strife by fostering adherence to agreements.

In a G5 meeting held in Lagos, Wike directly accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, of being the primary contributor to the party’s problems due to his failure to honour agreements.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to move forward, despite prior tensions.

Expanded Abuja meeting fails to solidify agreement

An expanded PDP crisis meeting convened at Bukola Saraki’s guest house in Abuja sought further resolutions. Attendees included Seyi Makinde, Umaru Fintri, Bala Mohammed, Bukola Saraki, and Wike himself.

During the meeting, Wike acknowledged no personal grievances with Bala Mohammed, aside from his repeated failure to uphold party agreements under the guise of PDP Governors Forum Chair.

The discussions became highly charged, but ultimately led to several agreements:

Senator Samuel Anyanwu was reaffirmed as PDP National Secretary, per Supreme. Court ruling Legal matters relating to Rivers State were to be withdrawn. The State of Emergency suit was to be dropped. Strict adherence to all agreements reached was mandated

PDP agreements violated despite resolutions - Wike

Wike expressed dismay that agreements made in Abuja were immediately violated.

He alleged that Seyi Makinde conspired with Enugu State Governor Peter Mba to influence a South-East leaders' meeting, demanding the appointment of Ude Okoye as Secretary, threatening withdrawal from the PDP if their demands were unmet. Wike firmly rejected this resolution.

Further disruptions followed, including a directive from the Deputy National Secretary to convene a PDP NEC meeting, which Wike deemed illegitimate.

Additionally, a letter confirming the Anambra gubernatorial candidacy, signed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the acting National Chairman, was contested via a rebuttal letter allegedly orchestrated by Makinde and Mba.

On May 24, 2025, in Jos, a scheduled PDP zonal elective congress was abruptly halted due to INEC's refusal to attend, citing improper signatory authorization.

Wike declares withdrawal from PDP agreements

Expressing frustration, Wike shared his decades-long commitment to the PDP, dating back to 1998, contrasting his dedication with the alleged duplicity of some governors.

Given continued violations, Wike formally rescinded his commitment to all prior agreements, vowing to fight on until justice is attained within the party.

See the full statement below:

“1. Since after the 2023 General election, the PDP has been wantonly swinging from one part of a slippery precipice to another, owing fundamentally to dishonesty and lack of trust amongst its key stakeholders. To stem this ugly trend, efforts have been made to arrest this pernicious virus of dishonesty and treachery and enthrone fidelity to agreements with a view to stabilizing the party and moving it forward.

“2. To this end, a meeting of the G5 was held in Lagos. In that meeting, I made it clear to the Governor of Oyo State, HE. Seyi Makinde, that he was the architect of our problems, pointing out to him that non-adherence to agreements reached was the bane of the party, and that he was the chief culprit of this anomaly. At the end of the meeting, we resolved to bury the hatchet and make progress.

“3. As a follow-up to the aforementioned meeting, there was an expanded meeting in Abuja involving HE. Seyi Makinde, HE. Umaru Fintri, HE. Bala Mohammed, HE, Bukola Saraki, and I in Saraki’s guest house. In that meeting, I made it clear that I had no personal problems with HE. Bala Mohammed, except that he hides under the facade of Chairman of PDP Governors Forum to serially renege on agreements. Tensions rose mightily in the meeting and it took all concerned to calm frayed nerves. At the end of the meeting, we came to some resolutions, including:

“a. That Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains the National Secretary of the PDP in tandem with the Supreme Court judgement.

“b. All legal matters relating to Rivers State must be withdrawn by the National Legal Adviser.

“c. The suit on the State of emergency be withdrawn forthwith.

“d. Nobody should deviate from the agreements so reached.

“In the light of the foregoing, they pleaded with me to attend the stakeholders’ meeting at the Bauchi Government Lodge, regardless of my many engagements. I attended the meeting and clearly reiterated my earlier concerns, and to this end and in order to resolve all other lingering and pending issues, a committee was formed, headed by HE. Bukola Saraki.

“4. It is disheartening to note that even before the Bukola Saraki Reconciliation Committee began its work, the gentleman’s agreement we reached at Saraki’s Guest House was already being crudely violated. To my chagrin, Seyi Makinde had connived with Peter Mba of Enugu State to orchestrate the summoning of the meeting of so-called South-East leaders to recommend that if Ude Okoye was not adopted as Secretary, they would pull out of the PDP. I have since granted an interview to the effect that, that resolution of the South-East leaders can not hold.

“Again, Seyi Makinde organized some people in the National Secretariat to insist that the Deputy National Secretary should act as National Secretary, in violation of the agreement earlier reached. To attempt to give credence to this farce, a letter was written by the Deputy National Secretary, calling for a meeting of the NEC of the party. Furthermore, the letter confirming the candidacy of the Governorship candidate of the party in the forthcoming Governorship elections in Anambra State, duly signed by the National Secretary, Senator Anyanwu and the acting National Chairman, was portrayed as rejected by the party through a rebuttal letter signed by the National Publicity Secretary, acting on the orders of Seyi Makinde and Peter Mba. All these actions are in complete violation of the agreements reached and would not do the party any good whatsoever. On the 24th of May 2025, in Jos, for instance, a well publicized and properly attended zonal elective congress of the PDP was aborted because the letter inviting INEC to the congress was signed by the Deputy National Secretary of the party. INEC refused to attend because the proper signatory recognized by law, that is Senator Samuel Anyanwu was not a signatory to the invitation notice. This is undeniably distasteful, provocative and annoying, to say the least.

“5. I have painstakingly put out all these facts so that PDP members and the general public would know the truth. I have been in this party since 1998 and have worked tirelessly for the survival of this party with all my strength and it is on record that none of these persons have done anything close to what I have done to sustain this party. What is more painful is that I contributed substantially to most of these governors winning their elections, yet I have not made any personal demands on any of them and I would never do so.

“Most importantly, I had thought that we could keep the trust amongst us, but since it is now obvious that they would continue to play games to the detriment of the party, as is the case in the current debacle in the North-Central zonal elections, I have now firmly decided to pull out of all agreements hitherto reached. I have decided to fight on until justice is attained.“

Wike Breaks Silence on "PDP Crisis", Gives Update on His Next Plan.

