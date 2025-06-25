Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South, has threatened to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Senator Ndume said President Bola Tinubu's failure to fix Nigeria may cause him to leave the ruling party

Ndume, who has been critical of President Tinubu's administration, said he has attended several meetings organised by the coalition

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South, said he has attended several coalition meetings to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ndume said he may dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) if President Tinubu fails to fix things in the country.

Ndume says he may leave APC if Tinubu can’t fix things. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, Ndume stated this while speaking on “Prime Time”, an Arise Television programme on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

I may leave APC if Tinubu can’t fix things

“I’m aware of the opposition coalition. I went to several of their meetings. I still believe this president can fix these things, but failure might cause me to move. The overloaded ship will sink.

“They have been making overtures, but I told them I don’t want to jump from the frying pan into the fire. I have to be sure.

“I believe that Tinubu can be a successful president; that was my expectation, but if he continues this way, that ship, whether you load in other people or governors, you are just endangering the APC, pushing it towards capsizing.”

Ndume criticises some defections to the APC.

He described the defection of lawmakers and governors to the ruling APC as driven by “indirect stick-and-carrot politics” rather than principles.

Ndume criticised the motivations behind some defections to the ruling APC since Tinubu assumed office.

“Most people are not joining based on principles but due to the indirect stick-and-carrot politics. And that is not healthy at all.”

Ndume Blasts Tinubu Over Appointments Made

Recall that Senator Ndume accused Tinubu of violating Nigeria's federal character principle, citing Section 14(3) of the Constitution.

Ndume clarified that his criticism is based on his legislative duty, not personal animosity, stating that as a lawmaker, he is obligated to hold the President accountable.

The lawmaker warned of political fallout if the imbalance isn't addressed, urging Tinubu to make corrections.

Senate sacks Ndume for criticising Tinubu

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ndume was sacked as the Chief Whip of the Senate following his criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Senator Ndume recently claimed Tinubu had been caged and was unaware of the hardship and hunger in the country, a remark condemned by some lawmakers.

Following his remark, the ruling APC wrote to the Senate and asked Ndume to resign as a member of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng