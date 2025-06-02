Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo of the Freedom Apostolic Revival Ministries, (FARIM), has made a bold prediction about President Bola Tinubu's second-term victory

The renowned international fiery cleric explained why the coalition and efforts by the opposition would fail

The man of God maintained that God has already endorsed President Tinubu for a second term and that opposition are "simply fighting the wind"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Renowned international fiery cleric and General Overseer of Freedom Apostolic Revival Ministries, (FARIM), Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo, also referred to as Baba Authority, has declared that all political coalitions and opposition efforts aimed at preventing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from securing a second term in 2027 will ultimately fail.

Prophet Sam Ojo says anti-Tinubu efforts will fail ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo. Baba Authority.

Source: Facebook

2027: Tinubu's return divinely ordained - Prophet

The prophet noted that Tinubu’s return to Aso Rock is divinely ordained and cannot be thwarted by human strategies.

Speaking during a monthly prophetic service, Night of Secret (Oru Asiri) at his church headquarters in Ibadan, Prophet Ojo told his congregation that despite the moves by opposition parties to form a grand alliance against the incumbent, the heavens have already sealed Tinubu’s second-term victory.

“No matter the noise or the alliances, President Bola Tinubu is destined to rule Nigeria for a second term,” the prophet said.

“Heaven has already endorsed him. Those who are planning otherwise are simply fighting the wind.”

Prophet Sam Ojo predict failure of opposition figures, insists Tinubu will return to power in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

2027: Opposition against Tinubu will scatter - Prophet

Buttressing his point, the cleric, known for making bold political prophecies in past election cycles, warned political leaders plotting Tinubu’s downfall to reconsider their stance.

According to him, Nigeria’s stability and future prosperity are tied to divine plans that include the continuation of the current administration, Vanguard reported.

“Those who seek to unseat him through manipulation, blackmail, or conspiracy will scatter. God is not through with him yet. There is still work he must complete for the nation,” Prophet Ojo declared.

2027: Primate Ayodele advises Tinubu on Shettima

Meanwhile, Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised President Tinubu not to underestimate Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna state.

In a recent interview with The Nigerian Tribune, the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader mentioned that El-Rufai, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), is "preparing fiercely for a showdown". Ayodele, therefore, advised President Tinubu to be ready.

On the vice president, Primate Ayodele urged President Tinubu not to replace Kashim Shettima. The cleric said: "Yes, they will have issues, but he must let Shettima finish his term. That’s my advice."

Source: Legit.ng