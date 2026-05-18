The APC has reversed its list of senatorial aspirants who were reportedly disqualified to participate in its ongoing primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections

The ruling party released an updated list of the disqualified aspirants, in which some aspirants have been removed from the list

This came after a former senator from Bayelsa state, Ben Murray-Bruce, denied stepping down or being disqualified from the race

The ruling All Progressives Congress has updated the list of not cleared senatorial aspirants to participate in its ongoing Senate primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections in the country.

Earlier, the ruling party released a list of 47 names, including the name of former senator Ben Murray-Bruce, who represented Bayelsa between 2015 and 2019.

APC releases updated list of unscreened senatorial aspirants in its primaries Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

However, in the updated list by the party signed by its spokesperson, Felix Morka, the former senator's name was not mentioned, and the revised list now contained 44. The APC urged stakeholders to ensure transparency and orderliness, while making a case for integrity in the election process.

In a social media post, the former senator denied being withdrawn or disqualified. He tweeted:

"I have neither withdrawn nor been disqualified. These are very fluid times, and it would be in the best interest of journalistic excellence to exercise caution and verification, rather than utilise speed in your reportage."

However, the outburst of the former senator has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Dumebi Donald said the former senator should direct his anger to the APC:

"No way. I expect your response to be directly on the APC handle that posted it, rather than trying to attack and accuse the media of misinformation. You can't cowardly ignore the APC handle to come attack the media doing it's job and think we won't notice."

Dolapo criticised the former senator:

"What you defend or refuse to condemn today may eventually come back to haunt you. Right now, you’re still in the first stage of grief: denial. The reality will eventually hit, and the tears will flow like a river."

Ben Obilo spoke on the APC primaries:

"We will see how it will play out. So this is the reason for all the naked dancing with APC. It is very shameful that people we once held in high esteem failed us woefully. I thought we had some credibility in him before, rather he was there making grammar and fantasising a big world that never existed, but chooses to be singing praises to a Man that has a questionable character to be his president, it is a shame."

Diamond accused the former senator of not honouring the agreement:

"Just because you don’t want to honour your agreement of power rotation, you changed party anyway, disqualification or not, you will still lose the main election."

You can read his full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng