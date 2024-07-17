Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has been sacked as the Chief Whip of the Senate following his criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration

Ndume recently claimed Tinubu had been caged and unaware of the hardship and hunger in the country, a remark condemned by some lawmakers

Following his remark, the ruling APC wrote to the Senate and asked Ndume to resign as a member of the party

The Senate announced the removal of Senator Mohamed Ali Ndume (Borno South) as Chief Whip on Wednesday, July 17.

The decision was made during plenary, with members of the APC Senate Caucus endorsing his removal through a voice vote called by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ndume was replaced by Tahir Mungono (Borno North) as the new Chief Whip. The development followed Ndume's recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu's government.

The All Progressives Party had asked Ndume to resign from the party and join an opposition party of his choice.

APC drops Ndume as Senate majority leader

According to Daily Trust, the request was made in a letter signed by Abdullahi Ganduje, APC's national chairman, and the party's national secretary, Barrister Ajibola Bashiru.

The to the Senate Caucus, indicating the party's decision to remove Ndume from his leadership position.

It was gathered that Ndume's removal as Chief Whip was because his recent criticisms of the APC-led government, which did not align with the party's stance.

Political observers said the development highlights the internal dynamics within the APC and the consequences of dissenting voices within the party's ranks.

Ndume had in his criticisms claimed Tinubu was "caged" and unaware of the severity of hunger and hardship facing Nigerians.

Some senators, mainly from the northern region, were said to have frowned at Ndume's comment as they felt he portrayed Tinubu and his administration in a negative light.

Senate president Akpabio talks down colleague

Legit.ng also earlier reported that the Senate went into a closed-door session following Senator Ireti Kingibe's question on why the FCT budget was raised without her input.

Kingibe and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, have been at odds over the operation of FCT affairs, and Wike has vowed to unseat her in 2027.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also talked down the senator, asking Wike to ignore her during a flag-off ceremony at Kugbo Bus Terminal in the FCT.

