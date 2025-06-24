Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has predicted the outcome of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027

El-Rufai announced the results of polling conducted by his group in various regions on President Tinubu's performance

According to El-Rufai, Nigerians will not re-elect President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot be re-elected in 2027.

El-Rufai said President Tinubu’s performance has been miserable since assuming office in 2023.

El-Rufai says Tinubu has a 91% disapproval rating in the South-East and North. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Nasir El-Rufai

He stated this while speaking on ‘Prime Time’, an Arise Television programme, on Monday, June 23, 2025.

As reported by TheCable, El-Rufai urged Nigerians to reflect on their experiences since Tinubu assumed the reins on May 29, 2023.

“The guy (Tinubu) is gone; he has performed miserably. The economy has tanked, the security architecture has failed, there are no clear trade, industrial, and investment policies, and everything is going wrong.”

He lamented that there is nothing to show for the increase in the revenue generated by Tinubu’s government.

“They are raising lots of revenues, but we don’t know where the revenues are going because there are no results.”

El-Rufai said Tinubu received a 91 percent disapproval rating in the South-East and North in a poll conducted by his group.

He said they asked Nigerians if they like what is happening, if their lives have gotten better since Tinubu assumed office. If not, why not give some other people a chance?

“We have done some polling in many parts of the country, particularly in the south-east and the north. President Tinubu has a 91 percent disapproval rating. Even in Lagos, he has a 78 percent disapproval rating,”

“This is a scientific poll. In some states in the south-west, such as Ondo and Ekiti, he is doing somewhat better than a 78 percent disapproval rating, but nowhere is he doing better than 50 percent, even in the south-west.”

