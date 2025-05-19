President Bola Tinubu and the APC's chances of remaining in power beyond 2027 remained under threat with the much-talked-about coalition by the opposition leaders

Sources have confirmed that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and his counterpart in the Labour Party have continued to engage in discussion and working to realise the coalition

Paul Ibe, a media aide to Atiku, confirmed that there has been significant progress between Atiku, Obi and other opposition leaders

The plot by the opposition to sack President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election by the opposition leader through a coalition has continued to gain momentum in Nigeria's political milieu.

This is as the move for a strong opposition coalition ahead of the next presidential election is being closely guarded, with the details of the deal between Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party have continued to be under wraps.

Sources confirm Atiku, Obi's coalition plan

According to Vanguard, credible sources have confirmed that the two presidential candidates in the 2023 election are confidently working to build a robust and viable coalition to sack President Tinubu and the ruling APC in the 2027 election.

On Monday, May 19, Paul Ibe, a media aide to the former vice president, also disclosed that significant progress has been made on the coalition, stating that specific details such as power-sharing arrangements are still being discussed.

Ibe also confirmed that Atiku, Obi and other opposition leaders are working day and night to bring to life the much-talked-about coalition platform. He noted that they are ioning out details while stating that he can't be specific on the current stage.

However, he emphasised that significant progress has been made and that the coalition will be finalised in a matter of time when it will be brought to fruition.

Atiku, Obi reportedly reach agreement on 2027 election

There has been a rumour that a potential deal where the former vice president would run for a single term as president and Obi would be his running mate, but Atiku's aide maintains that such an agreement cannot be confirmed at this stage.

He stressed that such matters and other related issues will be ironed out once the matter of the platform is settled and made public. He said:

"At this point, I believe the leaders are keeping their cards close to their chest. However, all the details will be unveiled once the coalition is fully established.”

Atiku had championed the coalition in his bid to unite the opposition under one umbrella and present a formidable force to challenge and sack President Tinubu in the next presidential election.

