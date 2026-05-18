An old video of Katherine Obiang, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho, speaking about domestic violence in marriage has surfaced online.

In the recording, she stated that there was nothing to be ashamed of when someone decides to start all over again

Her remarks in the video generated hot takes among fans in the comment section of the post

Frank Edoho has continued to trend amid the messy scandal involving his ex-wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, and Nigerian singer Chike.

The two have been rumoured to be dating, as Edoho reportedly confirmed that it all started in 2022 and continued despite efforts he made to ensure the singer left his wife.

Reactions as Frank Edoho’s ex-wife’s old video speaking about abuse trends. Photo credit@katherineobiang/@officialchike/@vivabella_design

Source: Instagram

Katherine Obiang, the media consultant’s ex-wife, also shared a birthday post, and what she wrote generated reactions among fans.

In an old video making the rounds online, she was seen speaking about abuse in marriage. According to her, there was no shame in starting over again, as it simply meant trying to find happiness.

Katherine Obiang speaks on domestic violence

In the recording, she added that when a woman disagrees with a man at home, it can become a challenge.

Frank Edoho continues trending over marriage crisis. Photo credit@frankedoho

Source: Instagram

According to her, it may feel like the woman is challenging the man, which can escalate from a shove to a slap. She noted that while the man may apologise after such an incident, it often continues repeatedly.

Fans react to Katherine Obiang’s old video

Reacting, fans of the broadcaster expressed support for her, praising her and recalling her days on AM Express.

Some also commented on her appearance, noting how youthful she has continued to look over the years.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Katherine Obiang

Here are comments about the broadcaster below:

@deborahifeola shared:

"Oh, this woman was his wife? This beautiful, intelligent presenter was growing up that year? Omo that man eh."

@juliewills_agbo wrote:

"Oh, the ever graceful Katherine, I have always loved her way back from AM express, Frank showed her shege, but karma, said No, I’m here."

@akambisa wrote:

"She speaks so well like him, thank God she's here to witness it all, she left with her dignity intact."

@jj_parlour shared:

"Never be scared to start all over again. It's not easy, but it's all worth it. Your sign to leave that abusive spouse of yours."

@nwamaka.ndego commented:

"To be very Frank, I like that his karma came on time. He maltreated this woman, lied against her, and said all sorts of things while he was busy sending the second wife to school and helping her. You see that man, you are begging to do all sorts, and he's misbehaving, just free the man."

Chike reacts unbothered amid messy scandal

Legit.ng had reported that Chike has remained unbothered amid the messy controversy trailing him and Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra.

The two have been trending online over rumours that they are dating, with fans continuing to react to the news.

The song he played in the background stirred buzz among fans, who also hailed him for paying attention to Davido's comments about him.

Source: Legit.ng