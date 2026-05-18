Victor Osimhen’s agents are reportedly exploring transfer opportunities despite the striker’s strong season at Galatasaray

Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal are closely monitoring the Nigerian forward this summer

Galatasaray insist Osimhen is not for sale, even amid growing transfer pressure from other top European clubs

Victor Osimhen could be heading toward another major transfer saga this summer after reports claimed his representatives are quietly exploring potential exits from Galatasaray despite the striker enjoying life in Istanbul.

The Nigerian forward has been one of Galatasaray’s standout performers this season, helping the club secure the Turkish Süper Lig title while producing another impressive goalscoring campaign.

Victor Osimhen’s representatives and intermediaries are once again actively exploring elite-level opportunities across Europe for the Nigerian striker. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

However, fresh reports suggest Osimhen’s agents are already speaking with some of Europe’s biggest clubs ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, exploratory discussions have taken place with several top European clubs as the Nigerian striker’s camp gauges interest around the continent.

Premier League giants monitoring Osimhen’s situation

Osimhen’s performances have once again attracted strong attention from across Europe.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season, including seven in the UEFA Champions League, strengthening his reputation as one of Europe’s most dangerous forwards.

That form has reportedly alerted clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona.

Chelsea and Arsenal are both expected to prioritise signing a striker this summer, while Barcelona continues searching for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Osimhen amid reports the Spanish giants are preparing for another squad rebuild ahead of next season.

Galatasaray refusing to let Osimhen go

Despite the growing transfer noise, Galatasaray remain determined to keep hold of Osimhen beyond this summer.

Galatasaray are desperate to retain Osimhen, who completed a permanent €75 million switch from Napoli last summer. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Club president Dursun Özbek recently made headlines after insisting he would reject a €100 million offer for the Nigerian striker.

“How much would Osimhen be worth if we put him up for sale now? I wouldn’t sell him for €100 million, why would I?” Özbek said during the club’s title celebrations.

Galatasaray vice-president Abdullah Kavukçu reportedly went even further, claiming he would refuse to sanction a sale even if a €150 million bid arrived.

Those statements underline how highly the Turkish champions value the former Napoli forward after investing €75 million to sign him permanently last summer.

Ambition to return to Europe’s biggest stage

Although Osimhen has repeatedly spoken positively about life at Galatasaray, reports suggest he still wants to compete regularly at the very top level of European football.

His agents’ latest moves appear to support the belief that another major transfer could eventually happen if the right opportunity emerges.

Osimhen’s combination of goals, physical presence, pace, and Champions League experience continues to make him one of the most sought-after forwards in the market.

Still, any club hoping to sign him this summer will likely face one of the toughest negotiations in European football given Galatasaray’s firm stance and the enormous financial demands involved.

Osimhen sends message to Galatasaray fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen and his Galatasaray teammates celebrate with the fans and their families during the colourful celebration at their home stadium in Istanbul.

The Nigerian striker shared a post on his Instagram page with a message for the fans, appreciating their support throughout the challenging season.

Source: Legit.ng