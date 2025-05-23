Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has strengthened his plot to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has made a major move in his bid to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. This was the former vice president had a breakfast meeting at the residence of the former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola.

In a video shared by the former vice president on Friday morning, May 23, Atiku stated that he was at the residence of the former governor for breakfast, where he was welcomed with talking drums.

The former vice president's tweet read:

"Breakfast time at the residence of former Governor of Osun State, Engr Rauf Aregbesola."

Atiku visits Aregbesola amid coalition call

Atiku's visit to Aregbesola, who was a former strong ally of President Bola Tinubu and minister under the administration of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, came at a strategic time, when Atiku was calling for a coalition.

Aregbesola was known for praising Tinubu for raising him politically, but broke ties with his benefactor when it was time for his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, to run for the second time.

Aregbesola reportedly kicked against the second term of Oyetola and subsequently worked against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election that brought in Ademola Adeleke as Osun governor. The incident reportedly fueled Tinubu's anger against Aregbesola.

Atiku, who has insisted that the opposition leaders should form a coalition, adding that it was the best odds to defeat President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election, would be the second coalition leader who visited Aregbesola amid the permutations.

El-Rufai visits Aregbesola in Lagos

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, was the first to have visited Aregbesola. Legit.ng recalled that the former Kaduna governor visited his Osun counterpart at his residence in Lagos on Sunday, March 9.

Recall that El-Rufai is another political bigwig who recently dumped the APC and joined the Social Democratic Party (SPD), a platform which has been recently reported to be the direction of the coalition until recent times.

El-Rufai, whose ministerial nomination was rejected by the Senate, on different occasions, bragged that the coalition will sent President Tinubu back to Lagos after the 2027 presidential election.

Three PDP senators from Osun endorse Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has bagged endorsement from three senators elected on the platform of the PDP.

The three senators include Kamarudeen Lere Oyewumi, Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, and Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla.

The lawmakers' endorsement of Tinubu followed the same action as two governors from the opposition camp.

