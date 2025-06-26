Social critic VDM placed Tinubu above former President Obasanjo in terms of political mastery, triggering widespread debate among Nigerians

VeryDarkMan said that unless the opposition becomes desperate enough, they don’t stand a chance against the current president in 2027 or beyond

The activist dismissed claims of selling out, insisting he’s just speaking the truth, most Nigerians are too sentimental to accept

Controversial Nigerian activist and influencer, VeryDarkMan (VDM), has stirred the political hornet's nest with his bold take on the 2027 presidential elections.

He declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unbeatable and smarter than any political rival, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a now-viral video, VDM insisted that neither Peter Obi of the Labour Party nor Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the will or political firepower to take on the incumbent president.

VDM places Tinubu above Peter Obi, Atiku in terms of political mastery. Photos: @atiku/@abat/@peterobi/IG

Source: Facebook

VDM stated:

“Tinubu is smart, but you people underestimate him, and that is the problem. The other parties are not desperate enough. They can’t risk it all As a matter of fact, President Bola Tinubu is the greatest politician in this country. Forget it, even over Obasanjo. That Jagaban they call him—don’t play.”

While maintaining that his analysis isn’t an endorsement, the outspoken critic claimed Nigerians are too emotionally driven to admit Tinubu’s political brilliance.

He stated:

“This is not support for him, but the best way to beat an enemy is to understand and acknowledge his strength. Most of his opponents won’t admit he’s smart. But he is. That’s why they’ll keep losing.”

He added that both Atiku and Obi should “rest” until 2031, hinting that even by then, their chances remain slim if they continue underestimating Tinubu.

“Peter Obi and Atiku, just go and rest. Maybe come back in 2031, and even that one no sure.”

See the video here:

Netizens react to VDM’s video

Social media erupted with comments, both defending and slamming the controversial influencer:

@BlareGafar:

“Sometimes truth will overcome your sentiments against Jagaban.”

@NeverAgainNG:

“Tinubu isn’t smart. Nigerians just aren’t desperate enough for real change. Blame yourselves.”

@OlaOluta:

"He spoke the truth but trust those guys, they’ll come for him for telling them facts."

@StevenAjakaiye:

"@vdmempire someone with moral standards and intellectual integrity is called smart and not someone with a dubious complicated victory. What a compromised Ratel King! You have not been as active as before, they must have bought you over. Enjoy the show."

@obinna_ugo60837:

"The reason it looks like smartness is because we just have selfish and greedy elite. It is easy to work your way around them because of greed.

@GoldAckings

"That's why most time his action looks like a distraction from the real challenge in the country. I don't rate him, nor do I follow him."

@Handywilly1:

"VDM, just watch ur movements in the darkness, beware of where to eat and drink, bcos those people are reckless mobs and serial killers to anyone who doesn't follow their hallucinations, will be declared as an enemy. I pray to God for your protection against their usurpation of evil"

"Tinubu is Smarter, Obi, Atiku Should Rest Till 2031": VDM’s Bold Take on 2027 Poll Sparks Outrage

Source: Instagram

VDM reacts as his presidential poster emerges

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman reacted to the recent circulation of a presidential poster featuring him as one of the candidates for the 2027 elections.

However, he pointed out that several factors, including money, would determine who wins the election, noting that people would vote for those willing to share money.

VDM criticised the lack of patriotism among Nigerians, claiming that many would forget their struggles once they see money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng