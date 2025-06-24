The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has dismissed allegations of election manipulation by security agencies, describing them as unfounded and unjustified

FCT Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has dismissed allegations of election manipulation by security agencies, describing them as unfounded and unjustified.

At the third National Democracy Stakeholders Summit in Abuja on Monday, June 23, Egbetokun emphasised the force's commitment to impartiality during elections, stating they play no part in vote counting or outcome manipulation.

According to a publication by The Punch on Tuesday, June 24, the police chief was represented by FCT Commissioner of Police Adewale Alao, emphasised that officers' duties during elections are strictly confined to ensuring security and maintaining order, with no broader mandate.

“The idea that the police are involved in rigging is pure imagination.

“We are not partisans—we are not umpires. We don’t count votes; we only monitor the process while INEC does the collation,” Egbetokun said.

The remarks come amid lingering controversies from the 2023 general election, where both the opposition and the ruling All Progressives Congress accused each other—and election stakeholders—of complicity in widespread irregularities.

2023 presidential election result

Legit.ng previously reported in 2023 that Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victorious in the presidential race, securing 36.61% of the votes (8,794,726 votes). He triumphed over Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 29.07% (6,984,520 votes), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who received 25.40% (6,101,533 votes).

The election was marred by controversies, including allegations of electoral irregularities and challenges to Tinubu's qualifications. Opposition candidates contested the results, citing issues with the electoral process and Tinubu's academic credentials. However, both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court dismissed these challenges, upholding Tinubu's election.

BVAS and IReV: Technological innovations and challenges

BVAS and IReV: Technological innovations and challenges.s The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) introduced the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal to enhance the credibility of the electoral process. BVAS was designed to verify voters' identities through fingerprints or facial recognition, while IReV aimed to provide real-time access to polling unit results.

Despite these innovations, the elections faced significant logistical challenges. There were reports of BVAS malfunctions, delayed result uploads, and instances where polling officials arrived late or were absent. These issues led to public outcry and raised concerns about the effectiveness of the new technologies in ensuring a transparent electoral process.

Obi, Atiku's election rigging allegation

Both Atiku and Obi rejected the results, citing violence, vote suppression, and massive rigging during separate post-election press briefings.

But Egbetokun stressed that the police were constantly working to build professionalism through collaboration and capacity-building.

“We have renewed inter-agency synergy, including with INEC, civil society organisations, and the media.

“Our officers are undergoing continuous training to keep them aligned with democratic standards. I believe the results are becoming evident in off-cycle elections,” he said.

Egbetokun also addressed growing calls for the Federal Government to grant citizens the right to bear arms, warning that such a policy would escalate violence rather than curb it.

“You can’t solve violence with violence. The solution lies in dialogue, tolerance, and mutual surveillance. Armed citizenry will only compound our security challenges,” he said.

He stressed that Nigeria must learn from the experiences of other countries where such policies had failed to bring peace.

“Insecurity is a global crisis, and Nigeria is having its fair share. The answer is collaboration, not more weapons on the streets,” he added.

Dr. Kletsaint Akor's remark

At the summit, Dr. Kletsaint Akor, Chairman of the Proponent Council of the Nigeria Democracy Stakeholders Group, cautioned that Nigeria's democracy hinges on credible elections, stressing that legitimacy is crucial for its survival. ival

According to him, although innovations like BVAS and electronic result transmission were designed to boost electoral credibility, their flawed execution in the 2023 elections eroded public confidence. ence

“Elections are not endpoints; they are entry points. Without electoral legitimacy, governance becomes performative rather than productive.

“We must institutionalise reforms—granting INEC funding autonomy, ensuring transparent appointment of commissioners, and enforcing consequences for malpractice,” he added.

The secretary to the government of the federation's remark

Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, commended President Tinubu's administration for pushing through critical reforms amidst economic challenges and high public expectations

Represented by Nadungu Gagare, Permanent Secretary for Economic and Political Affairs, Akume emphasised that the mid-term review must be more than a formality, serving instead as a genuine exercise in democratic transparency and accountability.

“In just two years, this administration has prioritised reforms across critical sectors.

“These interventions are laying the foundation for long-term national stability and inclusive growth,” he said.

Netizens' reaction on X

Reacting to this, disgruntled Nigerians took to their X account to condemn the Inspector-General of police statements.

An X user @BGMAMMAN44

The extension of his tenure alone is enough evidence that the current government intends to use the police in manipulating the outcome of the elections in 2027.

@i_am_audu

Security agencies, especially the police are the enablers in most cases of electorial fraud and electoral violence. If they're escorts to politicians and political thugs who carry out these violence, they're used to directly sn*tch ballot boxes and scare voters away. Allegedly

The IG can't deny that he hasn't seen video evidence of these atrocities perpetuated by some of his men....

@mrcabasa

"He knows the allegation is true. But he Just has to play to the gallery. #shameless"

@BISHOP85149792

"With evidences everywhere showing how they were moving ballot papers,and protecting those those they were supposed to be fighting from stealing the ballot papers.some that were even caught were realised while the innocent ones went to prison.I just thank God that we are all in it"

@Emperor_furbo

"Not entirely baseless!

"Security operatives play a pivotal role in ensuring the successes & smooth conduct of elections, nationwide.

"However, the bone of contention's been that: some disgruntled officers allow themselves to be used as pawns by politicians, during the elections."

