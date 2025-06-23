Ahead of the 2027 election, the Nigerian National Coalition Group (NNCG) formally applied to INEC for the registration of a new political party, ADA

The coalition is spearheaded by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna

INEC, which has 30 days to register a political party after receiving a complete application, already acknowledged receipt of ADA's promoters' request

FCT, Abuja - Some politicians pushing for the creation of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) sent a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), requesting the registration of the party.

Legit.ng gathered that the leaders of the proposed party are also upbeat about being registered by the electoral commission.

Facts about ADA

Members of the anti-Bola Tinubu coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi; his Kaduna state counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, the convener of the League of Northern Democrats, Umar Ardo and a host of others.

Legit.ng highlights five interesting facts about the ADA.

1) NNCG brain behind ADA

The decision to register the ADA, as it wants to be known, was taken by the Nigerian National Coalition Group (NNCG).

Legit.ng understands that the NNCG will sponsor ADA's for full registration.

2) ADA slogan

The proposed party's motto is 'Justice for All'.

In Nigeria, political parties use slogans to connect with voters, simplify complex issues, and create a memorable message that rallies support during campaigns. They can tap into emotions, reinforce party identity, and differentiate candidates from their rivals.

3) ADA logo

ADA adopted corn (maize) as its official logo.

ADA's logo, intended to symbolise agricultural abundance and grassroots empowerment, has instead drawn comparisons to President Tinubu’s infamous remarks about corn, which Nigerians have derisively termed the 'agbado' narrative.

Rather than spark excitement, the ADA’s logo quickly became the subject of online mockery. The depiction of maize, a staple often referenced in President Tinubu’s speeches, reminded Nigerians of controversial statements he made in 2021 and 2022.

4) ADA colours

ADA's colour is green, red, and blue.

The colour choice is similar to that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), except for the alignment and the ruling party's light blue pick.

5) ADA promoters

ADA has its protem chairman as Akin Anderson Rickets, a one-time board chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), while Abdullahi Musa Elayo, from Nasarawa state, is recognised as the protem national secretary.

Other notable politicians said to be part of the ADA are Peter Obi, Aminu Tambuwal, John Oyegun, Rauf Aregbesola, Abubakar Malami, Babachir Lawal, Uche Secondus, Osita Chidoka, and Nnenna Ukeje.

