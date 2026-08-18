Son Mohammed Bello El-Rufai took to X to celebrate his parents' 41st wedding anniversary on August 17

Nasir El-Rufai and Hajiya Hadiza Isma El-Rufai first met as friends at Ahmadu Bello University before their twenties

Bello also noted that August marks the anniversary of his father's second wife, Aunty Asia

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has publicly celebrated his parents as they mark 41 years of marriage on Sunday, August 17.

Bello shared the tribute on his official X account, @B_ELRUFAI, addressing both his father and his mother, Hajiya Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, in an emotional message that touched on their shared history, sacrifices, and lasting bond.

On Monday, August 17, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai celebrated his parents, Nasir El-Rufai and Hajiya Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, marking their 41st wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @B_ELRUFAI

Source: Twitter

According to Bello, the couple first became close friends while studying at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), before either of them had reached their twenties.

He described their four decades together as a journey marked by "shared dreams, difficult days, joyful moments, sacrifices, growth and memories."

"Forty one years of choosing each other through different seasons of life," he wrote.

A tribute to Hajiya Hadiza

Bello gave particular attention to his mother in the post, describing her as "an extraordinary writer and novelist and a brilliant architect" with a rare ability to transform lived experience into words.

He said the 41-year story she and his father have written together was not recorded on pages, but lived out in a shared life.

He also acknowledged both parents' public careers, noting that Hajiya Hadiza served as First Lady during Nasir El-Rufai's tenure as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and later as Governor of Kaduna State.

Bello, however, made clear that those roles were secondary to what the couple share privately.

"The role of Minister of FCT as she served as First Lady and his role as Governor of Kaduna as she served as First Lady is secondary to what they share and continue to share," he wrote.

Bello also recalls late siblings

In his message, Bello mentioned that his late siblings, Yasmin and Hamza, "will be proud" of the milestone their parents have reached.

He also noted that August holds another anniversary in the family. A few days before the 17th, Nasir El-Rufai marked his anniversary with his second wife, who Bello referred to as "Aunty Asia."

Bello closed his post with a prayer for his parents, asking that Allah bless their union, deepen their love and friendship, and grant them many more years of good health and happiness.

"May the years ahead be even more beautiful than those behind you," he wrote, signing off as "Bello, Jika Hanta."

Mohammed El-Rufai celebrates parents' 27th wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed El-Rufai, the lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, publicly celebrated his parents, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his wife, Asia, on the occasion of their 27th wedding anniversary.

In a Facebook post shared on Friday, Mohammed described his step-mother as the "glue" that holds the family together, praising her compassion, intelligence and dedication to people beyond her immediate household.

Source: Legit.ng