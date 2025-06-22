The National Opposition Coalition Group formally applied to INEC for the registration of a new political party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA)

Legit.ng reports that the opposition coalition is led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai

However, in a clarification, AbdulRasheed Shehu, special assistant on media to Atiku, explained that his principal has yet to adopt the ADA

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, AbdulRasheed Shehu, special assistant on media to Atiku Abubakar, has said the former vice-president and his group have not adopted the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as their coalition platform.

As reported on Sunday, June 22, by The Nation, Shehu said, contrary to widespread media reports, the group still had issues to sort out with the coalition.

Atiku says he is yet to adopt unregistered party ADA for 2027 election. Photo credits: @Magixlamy_, @atiku

2027 election: Atiku denies ADA

Legit.ng had reported how opposition leaders under the coalition movement applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the ADA as a political party ahead of the 2027 election.

The coalition is believed to be spearheaded by Atiku and Nasir El-Rufai, ex-governor of Kaduna.

The application, dated Thursday, June 19, and addressed to the INEC chairman, was co-signed by Akin Ricketts, national chairman of ADA, and Abdullahi Musa Elayo, protem national secretary.

A stamped copy of the letter seen by Legit.ng showed that it was received by the office of the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday, June 20.

The letter was titled “Application for registration as a political party.”

Atiku, Peter Obi, El-Rufai, and other opposition figures have been holding high-level meetings aimed at forming a coalition to displace President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

In April, Atiku stated that there is no going back on the formation of a coalition to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), maintained that the coalition movement was not just a political strategy but a necessity to challenge the ruling party and rebuild the country.

The former presidential candidate has been rooting for a coalition to challenge the APC in 2027.

Atiku, 78, has been reaching out to key political figures across party lines and the coalition team has been holding a series of consultations, including a visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Other top individuals in the coalition move include former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal; ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi; erstwhile Senate President David Mark; and a former secretary to the state government of Katsina state, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa.

Amid media reports that the ADA has been adopted by the coalition, Shehu accused Nigerian newspapers of often contributing to “our challenges.”

He said via X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, June 21:

“A group is in the process of pursuing party registration, just like any other Nigerian, but they need to coordinate this with the coalition."

Shehu added:

“ADA has not been adopted by the coalition, and when the time is right, the public will be informed about the appropriate choices and decisions. Just be patient with that.”

'How Tinubu can be defeated'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that prominent Anambra cleric Reverend Jerry Nwachukwu said INEC, the judiciary, and security officials as the major opposition to electing good leaders in Nigeria.

The cleric, who stated this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng's correspondent in Nkpor, Idemili North local government area (LGA) of Anambra state, alleged that over the years, the trio had continued to undermine Nigeria's democratic norms and principles through their influence, actions, and inactions.

