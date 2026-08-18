Kira Taiwo, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, shared why her father cannot fly abroad despite having a valid Indian visa

Doctors declared the 66-year-old Stage 4 cancer patient too physically fragile to endure the strain of an international flight

The family is not seeking cash donations but is urgently looking for an oncologist who can manage Ogogo's care locally in Nigeria

Kira Taiwo, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has addressed concerns from fans and netizens about why her father has not yet travelled abroad for specialised cancer treatment.

Responding to a question raised on social media, Kira explained that medical professionals have assessed the actor's current condition and concluded that he is not fit to fly.

According to her, his body is in an extremely fragile and unstable state, making the physical demands of an international flight too dangerous to risk.

Kira Taiwo shares why her father, Ogogo, cannot fly abroad despite having a valid Indian visa. Photos: Ogogo/Kira Taiwo.

Source: Instagram

Visa Approved, But Body Is Too Weak

Kira confirmed that a travel visa to India had already been obtained and approved, and that financial support had been secured, notably from Senator Olamilekan Adeola, known as "Yayi."

Despite these arrangements falling into place, she noted that the critical barrier remains the actor's deteriorating health, which doctors say cannot withstand the journey.

She had previously issued an emotional public appeal revealing that Ogogo, who is 66 years old, is battling critical Stage 4 cancer.

As part of that appeal, she disclosed that local physicians in Nigeria have reached a point where they can no longer safely continue administering chemotherapy to him.

Read Kira Taiwo's explanation on Ogogo's cancer treatment here:

Doctors declared Ogogo a stage 4 cancer patient, too physically fragile to endure the strain of an international flight. Photo: Taiwo Hassan.

Source: Instagram

Ogogo, daughter warm hearts with funny posts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ogogo's daughter, Kira Taiwo, got Nigerians talking over a post she made online.

The Yoruba film star spotted Kira's post on her Instagram page and reacted to it with surprise.

Nigerians took to social media to react, as many laughed at the film star, saying he had finally eaten breakfast.

Source: Legit.ng