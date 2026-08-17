Oman's Ministry of Labour carried out over 6,700 inspection visits across the country's governorates

Authorities identified more than 11,000 workers in violation of labour regulations during the crackdown

Nearly 3,000 workers were deported, and fines worth OMR3.246 million were imposed following enforcement

Oman's Ministry of Labour has deported close to 3,000 workers and issued fines totalling OMR3.246 million after a large-scale labour inspection campaign swept across the country's governorates.

The ministry said 6,707 inspection visits were conducted as part of efforts to enforce compliance with Oman's Labour Law and tighten oversight of the country's workforce.

Scale of violations uncovered

Inspectors found 11,172 workers operating in breach of labour regulations. Of those, 4,680 cases were forwarded to the Public Prosecution for legal proceedings, while 2,944 workers were deported after enforcement procedures were completed.

The ministry added that 272 job opportunities were registered under settlement decisions arising from the inspection campaign.

Labour market compliance rate

Despite the scale of violations uncovered, Oman's overall labour market compliance rate across its governorates was recorded at 69.5 per cent, according to the ministry's latest figures.

The crackdown reflects Oman's continued push to strengthen labour market regulation and reduce irregular employment practices across its workforce.

Source: Legit.ng