Oman Fines, Sacks, Deports 3000 Workers, Gives Reason
- Oman's Ministry of Labour carried out over 6,700 inspection visits across the country's governorates
- Authorities identified more than 11,000 workers in violation of labour regulations during the crackdown
- Nearly 3,000 workers were deported, and fines worth OMR3.246 million were imposed following enforcement
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Oman's Ministry of Labour has deported close to 3,000 workers and issued fines totalling OMR3.246 million after a large-scale labour inspection campaign swept across the country's governorates.
The ministry said 6,707 inspection visits were conducted as part of efforts to enforce compliance with Oman's Labour Law and tighten oversight of the country's workforce.
Scale of violations uncovered
Inspectors found 11,172 workers operating in breach of labour regulations. Of those, 4,680 cases were forwarded to the Public Prosecution for legal proceedings, while 2,944 workers were deported after enforcement procedures were completed.
The ministry added that 272 job opportunities were registered under settlement decisions arising from the inspection campaign.
Labour market compliance rate
Despite the scale of violations uncovered, Oman's overall labour market compliance rate across its governorates was recorded at 69.5 per cent, according to the ministry's latest figures.
The crackdown reflects Oman's continued push to strengthen labour market regulation and reduce irregular employment practices across its workforce.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng