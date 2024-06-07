The federal government and organised labour are yet to reach agree on a particular figure for the new minimum wage

The labour slashed demand of N615,000 to N494,000 but the federal government insisted such a proposal was unrealistic and offered to pay a wage above N60,000

Interestingly, SGF George Akume has said he cannot afford to pay his staff N100,000 as minimum wage, citing one major reason

Amid talks for a new minimum wage, George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said he couldn’t pay each of his four drivers N100,000 monthly.

SGF laments that N100,000 monthly for his drivers is unrealistic

Addressing the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja on Thursday, June 6, Akume highlighted his financial difficulties, hence his inability to pay each of his four drivers N100,000 a month, Leadership reported.

He appealed to the Christian community for support as the tripartite Committee on minimum wage continues with its negotiations.

According to him, paying a minimum wage of N100,000 to his drivers will be a difficult responsibility, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

“I can’t afford to pay my driver one hundred thousand because they are four,” Akume lamented.

He decried the demands made by the organised labour, adding, “Where do we get that money from?”

FG vs labour: Minimum wage negotiation continues

His statement came amid the ongoing discussions by the tripartite committee to upgrade the present minimum wage structure.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration assured organised labour of paying more than N60,000 as the new minimum wage but the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are demanding N494,000 as wage.

But on Thursday, Akume disclosed that the committee is debating two important issues: the challenges of implementing pay hikes and the larger backdrop of economic pressures.

