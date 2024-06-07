New Minimum Wage: SGF George Akume Shares Why He Can’t Pay His Drivers N100,000 Monthly
- The federal government and organised labour are yet to reach agree on a particular figure for the new minimum wage
- The labour slashed demand of N615,000 to N494,000 but the federal government insisted such a proposal was unrealistic and offered to pay a wage above N60,000
- Interestingly, SGF George Akume has said he cannot afford to pay his staff N100,000 as minimum wage, citing one major reason
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Amid talks for a new minimum wage, George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said he couldn’t pay each of his four drivers N100,000 monthly.
SGF laments that N100,000 monthly for his drivers is unrealistic
Addressing the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja on Thursday, June 6, Akume highlighted his financial difficulties, hence his inability to pay each of his four drivers N100,000 a month, Leadership reported.
He appealed to the Christian community for support as the tripartite Committee on minimum wage continues with its negotiations.
According to him, paying a minimum wage of N100,000 to his drivers will be a difficult responsibility, The Nigerian Tribune reported.
“I can’t afford to pay my driver one hundred thousand because they are four,” Akume lamented.
He decried the demands made by the organised labour, adding, “Where do we get that money from?”
FG vs labour: Minimum wage negotiation continues
His statement came amid the ongoing discussions by the tripartite committee to upgrade the present minimum wage structure.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration assured organised labour of paying more than N60,000 as the new minimum wage but the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are demanding N494,000 as wage.
But on Thursday, Akume disclosed that the committee is debating two important issues: the challenges of implementing pay hikes and the larger backdrop of economic pressures.
Akume: Labour committed treason by shutting down national grid
Legit.ng reported earlier that SGF, George Akume said the organised labour committed treason by shutting down the national grid during the nationwide strike.
Speaking at a Christian community event in Abuja, Akume said the shutdown of the national grid by members of the NLC and TUC amounted to a treasonable felony.
The SGF, who reaffirmed President Tinubu's commitment to improve the welfare of Nigerians, lamented the loss of revenue by the federal government due to the action of the labour unions.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor)