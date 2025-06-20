2027 Election: Coalition Demands Tinubu Barred from Appointing INEC Chairman, Gives Reasons
- A youth-led coalition, YERP-Naija, called for electoral reforms ahead of 2027, demanding President Tinubu be stripped of powers to appoint INEC officials
- The group expressed youth dissatisfaction with the 2023 polls, citing voter suppression and INEC’s failure to transmit results in real time
- YERP-Naija urged the National Assembly to act on reforms like e-transmission of results, timely conclusion of petitions, and creation of an electoral offences body
FCT, Abuja - A coalition of youth-led civil society organisations under the Youth Electoral Reform Project (YERP-Naija) has called for major electoral reforms ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general election.
Specifically, the groups demanded the removal of President Bola Tinubu’s powers to appoint the Chairman and National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Coalition: Tinubu's power to appoint INEC chairman excessive
At a press conference held on Thursday, June 19, in Abuja and facilitated by the National Democratic Institute (NDI), the group said the president’s control over such appointments is excessive and risks undermining the independence of the electoral body.
Legit.ng reports that the call comes as the National Assembly prepares to begin public hearings on constitutional and electoral reforms in July 2025.
Group: Nigerians disappointed over 2023 election
The coalition noted growing disillusionment among Nigerian youths over the conduct of the 2023 elections.
Referring to a 2024 countrywide survey, South West coordinator Abimbola Aladejare-Salako said many young voters were disappointed by issues like voter suppression and the failure of INEC to transmit presidential results in real-time, despite promising to do so.
YERP-Naija also advocated for the electronic transmission of results in future elections, stressing that transparency and credibility are essential to rebuilding trust in the system.
The group warned that without significant reforms, young Nigerians could become further disconnected from the democratic process by 2027.
Other key reforms presented at the briefing included the conclusion of all post-election cases before inauguration, clearer guidelines on continuous voter registration and PVC collection, and the creation of an independent Electoral Offences Commission to investigate and prosecute vote-related crimes.
YERP-Naija, which represents civil society organisations from all 36 states and the FCT, urged the National and State Assemblies to pass these reforms and invited young people to participate in the upcoming public hearings.
The group said it had engaged over 4,000 youths nationwide through forums and consultations to gather the views that shaped its final recommendations.
According to the coalition, youth make up 40 percent of Nigeria’s 93 million registered voters and must be fully included in shaping the future of the country’s democracy.
