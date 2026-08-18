A Nigerian medical doctor has responded to the viral video by veteran actor Taiwo Hassan's daughter announcing her father's Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

The doctor raised concerns about specific statements in the video, warning they could damage the reputation of the medical team treating Sir Ogogo

The doctor also addressed the family's appeal for herbal remedies, explaining what Stage 4 cancer actually means for treatment options

A Nigerian medical doctor has publicly responded to the video posted by the daughter of veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Sir Ogogo, after she revealed her father is battling Stage 4 cancer.

The doctor, known as The Beared Dr Sina on X, who clarified in a post on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, that he has no connection to the family's medical care, said he felt compelled to address three specific claims in the daughter's video that had already begun circulating and generating misconceptions online.

Reactions as doctor addresses Ogogo’s stage four cancer diagnosis, advises daughter. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

Doctor Sina addresses Ogogo's daughter's claim

The first point the doctor tackled was Ogogo's daughter's statement that the medical team had refused to continue treating her father.

He described the remark as "a dangerous statement" that could unfairly tarnish the image of the healthcare workers involved.

The medical practitioner explained that when a patient reaches Stage 4 cancer, the standard shift in approach is towards what is known as palliative care, which focuses on managing symptoms and improving quality of life rather than attempting a cure.

Fans pray for Ogogo amid stage four cancer diagnosis. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

In his words, the goal becomes giving "the person a good quality of life before death," not abandonment.

The doctor also pushed back strongly against the family's appeal for herbal remedies, warning that no herbal concoction exists that can treat Stage 4 cancer.

He cautioned that such substances could damage additional organs in the actor and create further complications, ultimately wasting both money and time.

What stage 4 cancer actually means

He also took time to explain the nature of Stage 4 cancer to the public, noting that it means the cancer has spread beyond its original site to other parts of the body.

He urged the family to work closely with the medical team rather than against them, saying, "your doctor knows what's best."

The post drew a wave of responses from Nigerians online, with many wrestling between the doctor's clinical explanation and the emotional reality of watching a loved one decline.

Here is the X post shared by the doctor as he reacts to Gogo's daughter's video:

Fans react to Dr Sina's post about Ogogo

Here are some of the comments below:

@Ademolalevels pushed back, writing:

"You said a lot without saying anything. You condemn every options without proffering any solutions. Do you expect them to just fold arms and watch him dead because it is stage 4 cancer?"

@Iamkolawale struck a more sombre tone:

"Hummm the reality of pallative care is what's difficult to accept. May Allah strengthen them. Amin."

@Oluwalarami echoed the tension between medicine and hope:

"yeah! only supportive treatment can work at that point but what can we say to a family hanging on their tiniest thread of hope? omoooo"

@Sweekakin5 chose faith over clinical prognosis, writing:

"Have faith sir. If there's anything out there that can stop the spread of the cancerous cells, who says they will not all die? And when they eventually do, healthy ones will replace them and our dear Ogogo will become fully healthy. How about that?"

The doctor closed his post by wishing the Hassan family strength during what he described as "trying times."

Ogogo speaks about his siblings

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, had opened up about his family and his experiences as a father. Appearing on a cooking show, the veteran actor spoke candidly about fatherhood, male responsibility and the expectations placed on men to provide and remain present in their children’s lives.

During the conversation, Hassan disclosed a deeply personal detail about his childhood, revealing that his mother gave birth to four sets of twins, but that he was the only child who survived. The revelation offered a glimpse into the personal experiences that have shaped the actor’s perspective on family and parenthood.

Source: Legit.ng