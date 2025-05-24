Peter Obi of the Labour Party has dismissed the insinuation of dumping the party ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra, also disclosed the political party he will be running for president in the 2027 general election

The presidential hopeful then blamed the federal government for the political crisis rocking the opposition parties in Nigeria

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, has informed his supporters that he will not be dumping the party and that he will be running again on the platform in the 2027 election.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, disclosed the development while addressing some of his supporters in a viral video on Saturday, May 24.

Obi to contest under Labour Party

When he was asked which party he would be running in the 2027 election, the presidential hopeful affirmed that: “I will continue to run in the Labour Party. I’m a member of the Labour Party.”

Obi, in his address, also alleged that the opposition political parties in Nigeria were orchestrated by the Nigerian government.

The former governor made this known while answering another question from a youth who was obviously disturbed by Obi's silence on the crisis rocking the Labour Party.

Obi insisted that the government was behind the PDP and the Labour Party, adding that he can be quoted anywhere. He recalled that when there was a problem at the party during the late former President Musa Yar'Adua, he approached the president, and the president called the then Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof. Maurice Iwu.

Obi recounts encounter with Yar'Adua

He added that he recalled how Yar'Adua told the then INEC chairman that he did not want any problem in any political party, thus, they were forced to fix the problem.

Obi maintained that the problems in political parties today were deliberately caused by the system, adding that there are some things he planned to clean up once given the opportunity. He vowed that under his administration, political parties would work very well, adding that the system would not be effective without a strong opposition.

The former governor then called on Nigerians to take up responsibility and ensure that their votes count in the 2027 election. He explained that though political parties can pay party agents, looking after the vote remained the ultimate decision of the party.

Obi also appealed to the youths and the electorate not to lose hope and be courageous because positive change would be resisted by those who benefit from the old order.

Labour Party reps member joined APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC rank has been increased as Ngozi Okolie, a Labour Party House of Representatives member, joined the ruling party.

Okolie, the lawmaker representing the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State, explained that he was leaving the Labour Party because of the unending internal crisis.

The lawmaker further explained that there was a need for him to join a party where he would be able to attract projects to his constituency.

