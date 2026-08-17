The Imole Campaign Council began a post-election review and ordered the documentation of victims of violence across Osun's 30 LGAs

The exercise will cover people injured, families that lost loved ones and residents whose properties were damaged during the election period

The council said victims would be documented regardless of political affiliation, party membership or voting preference

The Imole Campaign Council has begun a post-election review of the Osun State governorship election and directed its structures across the state's 30 local government areas to document victims of electoral violence.

The council announced the move in a statement issued on Monday, August 17, by its spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi.

Pelumi Olajengbesi announces the Imole Campaign Council's post-election review of violence in Osun State. Photo: IG/Pelumi

Source: Instagram

According to the statement, the documentation exercise will cover people affected by violence before, during and shortly after the August 15 election.

Council to Document Injuries, Deaths, Property Damage

The campaign council said its review would capture voters and other residents who suffered injuries, families that lost relatives, people whose property was damaged or destroyed, as well as other identifiable victims of election-related violence.

Olajengbesi said the exercise would not be restricted to members or supporters of the Accord Party, which backed Governor Ademola Adeleke's successful re-election bid.

"Importantly, this exercise is not party-focused. Every victim must be documented irrespective of political affiliation, party membership or voting preference," he said.

The council said its local government structures had been instructed to compile comprehensive and verifiable records of victims and submit them for further review and possible action.

Families who lost loved ones during the election period will be included in the documentation exercise. Photo: IG/Pelumi

Source: Facebook

'Victory Cannot Erase the Pain'

The move comes after a governorship election that witnessed reports of violence and other security incidents in parts of Osun State.

While celebrating Adeleke's victory, the council acknowledged that the election had also left some families dealing with injuries, deaths and property losses.

"While we are grateful to God and to the people of Osun State for the outcome of the election, we recognise that our victory cannot erase the pain of families who suffered losses or injuries in the course of the electoral process," Olajengbesi said.

He said the review was part of what the council considered responsible leadership after the political contest, arguing that the human consequences of elections should not be ignored once results have been declared.

The council also urged its structures to ensure that the information collected was properly verified before submission.

"The election is over. Our common humanity must now take precedence over political differences," Olajengbesi said.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng