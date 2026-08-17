The UAE government has outlined specific passport and document conditions that can lead to a foreigner being turned away at entry points

Travellers found with tampered, damaged, or irregularly numbered travel documents face immediate return at their own expense

The UAE law also addresses what foreigners must do if they enter the country through an unapproved entry point under compelling circumstances

The United Arab Emirates has officially listed six grounds under which foreign nationals can be refused entry and returned to their country of origin upon arriving at any of the country's entry points.

The rules, drawn from UAE legislation governing the entry and residence of foreigners, give border authorities the power to send travellers back immediately if any of the listed conditions apply, with the cost of the return journey falling on the foreigner.

UAE lists 6 reasons foreigeners may be sent back at border after arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

6 reasons UAE can deny travellers entry

According to the UAE's official legislation portal, the Competent Authority at any entry point is empowered to return a foreigner to their point of departure in the following situations:

1. Failing to meet one or more of the entry conditions stipulated under the relevant resolution

2. Tampering with the photograph attached to a passport or travel document

3. Crossing out, scraping, or distorting any information recorded in a passport or travel document

4. Visible damage to a passport or travel document that affects part or all of the data contained within it

5. Irregularity in the page numbering of a passport or travel document, or the loss or removal of any section of it

6. Using a passport or travel document belonging to another person in order to impersonate them

When any of these violations are identified, the affected traveller must be returned by the same mode of transport used to arrive in the country, wherever this is possible. Where that is not feasible, the leader, owner, or agent of the relevant means of transport is responsible for arranging an alternative.

What happens at entry through unapproved point?

The legislation also covers a separate scenario involving foreigners who enter UAE territory through an unapproved entry point under compelling or emergency circumstances.

In such cases, the individual is required to report immediately to the nearest police station, police patrol, or authorised port of entry to disclose their arrival. The receiving authority must then refer the matter to the Identity and Citizenship Authority (ICA) without delay for appropriate action to be taken.

The provisions serve as a reminder to travellers heading to the UAE to ensure their travel documents are in sound condition and contain no alterations before departing for the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng