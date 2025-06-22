Some members of a coalition of prominent opposition figures in Nigeria are pushing for the creation of ADA

The coalition’s application to INEC for ADA’s registration was submitted on Thursday, June 19, and received on Friday, June 20

Primate Ayodele shared his thoughts on the development and pinpointed one decision those behind the establishment of the ADA 'did wrong'

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday, June 22, faulted the adoption of corn (maize) as the logo of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, however, advised President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to underestimate the strength of the ADA.

2027 election: Opposition coalition's prospects

Legit.ng had reported how a new political party, the ADA, was formed by an anti-Tinubu coalition including northern elites and southern politicians. The opposition figures aligned to establish the ADA as a platform to challenge President Tinubu in 2027.

ADA's logo, intended to symbolise agricultural abundance and grassroots empowerment, has instead drawn comparisons to President Tinubu’s infamous remarks about corn, which Nigerians have derisively termed the 'agbado' narrative.

Rather than spark excitement, the ADA’s logo quickly became the subject of online mockery. The depiction of maize, a staple often referenced in President Tinubu’s speeches, reminded Nigerians of controversial statements he made in 2021 and 2022.

Reacting to the development, the Primate Ayodele asserted that the anti-Tinubu coalition could derail Tinubu's 2027 bid.

He said.

“Tinubu must not underestimate this coalition for certain reasons I have been saying. But the coalition, they’ve done something wrong, they didn’t need the agbado (corn) inside that their (sic) flag. That’s it.

“You fail when you don’t have the counsel of God.”

Primate Ayodele's video can be watched below:

Keyamo mocks ADA

Meanwhile, Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, has mocked the newly formed coalition party, ADA, saying it is not a coalition of political forces and cannot be described as a merger.

Keyamo made this statement in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The Delta politician stated that the move was a failed attempt to recreate the 2013 coalition that brought forth the APC.

According to him, the promoters were fuelling unnecessary hype, stressing that it amounts to psychological warfare against Nigerians and reflects a weak attempt at mass appeal.

Gov Sani reacts as ADA emerges

In the same vein, Governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani, played down any sort of threat against President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

He said that contrary to opinions, the new coalition party seeking registration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not stand a chance to beat President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the coalition is not a threat and does not suggest that trouble was looming for Tinubu and the ruling APC.

Atiku's key aide denies adoption of ADA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that AbdulRasheed Shehu, special assistant on media to Atiku Abubakar, said the former vice-president and his group have not adopted the ADA as their coalition platform.

Shehu said, contrary to widespread media reports, the group still had issues to sort out with the coalition.

