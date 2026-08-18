Portugal's official immigration portal published the categories of foreign nationals who qualify for a waiver on the national visa application fee

The standard fee for processing a national visa application in Portugal stands at 110 euros (N172,788), which not all applicants are required to pay

Children and scholarship holders are among many foreigners who may not need to pay a single visa fee

Portugal has published a list of foreign nationals who are exempt from paying the standard national visa application fee, offering a financial break to specific groups seeking entry into the country.

The standard cost of processing a national visa application is 110 euros (N172,788). However, five categories of applicants are not required to pay this fee.

Portugal names foreigners nationals it waives from paying the visa application fee. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for Portugal visa fee waiver

According to the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, below are the categories of people from another country who do not need to apply and make payment for a visa:

Children below the age of six, regardless of nationality Descendants of citizens who already hold a Portuguese residency permit and are applying under family reunification provisions Foreign nationals who have been awarded a study scholarship by Portugal Individuals pursuing highly qualified research activity, whether on a temporary stay or residency basis. Patients and their accompanying persons travelling to Portugal under bilateral cooperation agreements in the field of health.

What this means for Portugal visiting applicants

For the majority of applicants, the visa processing fee remains payable and is a standard part of the national visa application process.

The exemptions listed are specific and limited, meaning most adults applying for work, long-term study, or general residency purposes will still be required to cover the full cost.

Portugal publishes types of visas for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portugal's government has published an official breakdown of the residency visa categories available to foreign nationals seeking to live and work in the country.

The list covers several distinct purposes, including subordinate work, remote work, independent work, highly qualified activity, and sports.

Source: Legit.ng