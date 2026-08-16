Governor Adeleke spoke publicly after his re-election victory in the Osun 2026 governorship election

Adeleke disclosed that President Tinubu personally called him to congratulate him after the results came in

The governor also addressed his defeated opponent, Oyebamiji, saying he expects a congratulatory call from him

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has broken his silence following his re-election victory, revealing that President Bola Tinubu personally telephoned him with congratulations and calling on his defeated opponent, Senator Fatai Oyebamiji, to reach out and acknowledge the outcome.

Speaking to journalists after the results were declared, Adeleke said the win belonged to the people of Osun State, describing it as proof that residents appreciated the work his administration had put into infrastructure, education, and agriculture during his first term.

Adeleke discloses Tinubu’s message after victory, tells Oyebamiji what to do.Photo credit: @officialAPC/@AAdeleke01

Source: Twitter

"It is a victory for democracy in Nigeria. A victory for the people of Osun State who have stood by me and said, 'Imole, you have done a lot for us. You have given us the dividends of democracy in terms of infrastructure, improving our education, agriculture, and so forth,” Adeleke said.

Tinubu's cal and message to Oyebamiji

Adeleke confirmed that Tinubu reached out to him directly after the election, and he used the occasion to publicly thank the president.

"Mr President has called me and congratulated me. Thank you, Mr President, for making sure democracy lives on because we fought for it, Mr President," he said.

The governor also directed a message at Oyebamiji, asking him to set aside any bitterness and make contact.

"This is no victor, no vanquished. I want them to come over, and I am expecting Oyebamiji, even as a civil person, to call me and congratulate me," Adeleke said.

Adeleke's plans for a second term

Looking ahead to the next four years, Adeleke said his priority would be to move Osun beyond its current dependence on civil service employment and build a stronger industrial base.

"My vision is to make sure Osun State moves from a civil servant state to an industrial state, and to ensure that development cuts across Osun State," he told reporters.

When asked whether he had ever doubted the outcome, the governor was direct.

"No, no, no. I have a God who never fails. He never fails forever," he said.

Adeleke speaks out after defeating APC, ADC, others

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke broke his silence following his victory over the All Progressives Congress (APC), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and other rival parties in the governorship election.

Speaking after the results were confirmed, Adeleke opened his remarks by crediting God for the outcome, describing the win as a triumph for democracy in Nigeria rather than a personal achievement.

Source: Legit.ng