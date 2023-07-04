FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machine used in the 2023 elections recorded a 98% success rate in uploading results.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This development was made known by the commission's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, July 4, while addressing the Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) in the 36 states at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

INEC said it would release a comprehensive report of its review of the 2023 general elections. Photo Credit: INEC

Source: Facebook

According to the INEC chairman, the deployed BVAS machine for the 2023 general election performed better than that of the 2019 general election.

He said:

“Our records show that the success rate for BVAS accreditation stands at 98% compared to the Smart Card Reader’s 29.2% during the 2019 General Election.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by Premium Times, the INEC chairman said reviews are ongoing to gather all evidence of malpractices that transpired during the election so that the perpetrators will be prosecuted.

It was gathered that Tuesday's meeting would be the first meeting between the chairman of INEC and REC officers at the state levels since the conclusion of the 2023 general elections and supplementary election.

INEC confirmed that the review that will be made for the 2023 general elections will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during and after the elections.

At the end of the review exercise, it was also confirmed that INEC received reports from 54 accredited national and international observers.

Meanwhile, the commission's chairman noted that INEC would release a comprehensive report of its review for the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng