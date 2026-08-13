Accord Party's Prof. Christopher Imumolen publicly withdrew support for Governor Adeleke at the APC mega rally in Osun State

Imumolen swapped his yellow Accord Party cap for an APC cap at the rally, drawing a visible reaction from the crowd

Senate President Akpabio, Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu, and several APC heavyweights attended the rally days before the August 15 election

Prof. Christopher Imumolen, the factional Accord Party's presidential candidate and National Chairman, has pulled the party's support from Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and thrown his weight behind Bola Oyebamiji, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, ahead of the August 15, 2026 election.

Imumolen made the declaration on Thursday at the APC mega rally held in Osun State, less than two weeks before voters head to the polls.

Accord Party factional candidate endorses Bola Oyebamiji of the APC Photo Credit: @ImranMuhdz

Source: Twitter

The most striking moment came when Imumolen removed his yellow cap — the colour widely associated with the Accord Party in the state — and replaced it with an APC cap, a gesture that drew a visible reaction from the crowd. In footage from the event, the yellow cap was flung into the air by an unidentified person at the rally after Imumolen set it aside.

Akpabio confirms Accord's switch at rally

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who attended the rally as a representative of President Bola Tinubu, told the crowd that, based on information available to him, the Accord Party "has thrown in the towel" and backed the APC candidate. Akpabio also passed on the president's greetings to the people of Osun and assured them that adequate security would be in place on election day to prevent any form of harassment.

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq used his remarks to urge APC supporters to vote confidently for Oyebamiji and warned against violence before, during, and after the election.

Among the notable figures present at the rally were APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Chief Bisi Akande, and Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Imumolen's earlier endorsement of Tinubu

The Osun declaration follows a broader political shift by Imumolen. On August 7, 2026, he formally withdrew from the 2027 presidential race and endorsed President Tinubu for a second term, citing the president's reform agenda, leadership, and what he described as growing nationwide support as reasons for the decision.

See the video of his announcement on X here:

INEC finally adds SDP to Osun governorship race

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Francis Ajala and his running mate, Faseke Oladipo, to contest the Osun State governorship election after a court ordered their inclusion on the ballot.

INEC said it acted in compliance with a judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 22, 2026. The ruling came from Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/344/2026, a case in which the SDP and Ajala were the plaintiffs and INEC was the defendant.

The commission said the court's directive left it no choice but to restore the SDP ticket to the list of candidates cleared for the election. Prior to the judgment, Ajala and his running mate had not featured on the ballot, a situation that prompted the party to seek legal redress in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng