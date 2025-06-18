Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Makurdi, Benue state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said no matter he does his political opponents and enemies will insult him.

Tinubu said he finds out about the constant insult from reading newspapers and watching television programmes when he has the time.

Tinubu says his opponent will insult him no matter what I does. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The President, however, said he learned governance lessons from his critics who speak in the media.

As reported by The Punch, Tinubu stated this during a town hall meeting with political leaders in Benue State on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

“No matter what I do, they will insult me. I read the papers and I learn from their criticism because I can’t see it all,”

President Tinubu visited Benue state on Wednesday following the recent attack by deadly Fulani herdsmen which led to the death of almost 200 people over the weekend.

He called on leaders from across the region to work together for peace to reign.

Speaking to the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, Tinubu said,

“Your political enemies don’t want you to succeed. Are you just realising that?”

Speaking further, he said:

“We cannot do without another.

“I will want us to create a leadership committee now to meet in Abuja to fashion out a strategy for lasting peace. And I am ready to invest in that peace.”

Reactions to Tinubu's claim of learning from opponents

@omame21594

Mr. President, you are good

Listen to detest most for no reason and you will learn so much from them. From their acerbic vitriolic criticism you learn to turn them around and put them into fruition.

@eazi_eagle1

Keep learning ooo cos 2027 is around the corner.

@KingBezzalel

Let's stick to the issues on ground please. 200+ people didn't kpai for this.

@DavidPopoola9

The only thing PBAT needs is God's help and he'll succeed. God has edited him with the capacity.

@Bensico3

So you don't even prepare before this is ridiculous

Benue killings: Tinubu gives order to service chiefs

President Tinubu directed Nigeria’s military and intelligence leaders to identify and apprehend those responsible for the recent killings in Benue state.

Tinubu said the continued violence must be met with a clear and coordinated response from security forces.

President Tinubu questioned the lack of arrests following the deadly attack on Yelwata community, which left dozens dead and displaced thousands.

Benue Killings: "It's not farmers-herders clash"

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu was told that the crisis rocking Benue state was not herders-farmers crisis but a total terrorism and genocidal act.

Prof. James Ayatse, the paramount ruler of the Tiv Nation globally, told the president while speaking at a town-hall meeting organised on the request of Tinubu.

The President had visited the state to commiserate with the victims of the Yelwata community in the Guma LGA last Friday, June 13, 2025.

