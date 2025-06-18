President Bola Tinubu has been told that the crisis rocking Benue state was not herders-farmers crisis but a total terrorism and genocidal act

Prof. James Ayatse, the paramount ruler of the Tiv Nation globally, told the president while speaking at a town-hall meeting organised on the request of President Tinubu

President Tinubu had visited the state to commiserate with the victims of the Yelwata community in the Guma LGA last Friday, June 13

Prof. James Ayatse, the paramount ruler of the Tiv Nation globally, has disclosed that the recent killing in Benue was not about herders-farmers crisis but a total terrorism and genocidal act from the assailant.

The traditional ruler made the comment while speaking at a town-hall meeting organised to address the insecurity situation in the state on Wednesday, June 18, during President Bola Tinubu's visit to the state.

How Tinubu visited Benue victims

The event was organised on the request of President Bola Tinubu, who visited the state on Wednesday, following the killing of hundreds of people in Yelwata community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue state last Friday, June 13.

Professor Ayatse, in his address at the event, described the incident as an invasion and an attempt to grab their lands through terrorism and banditry activities. He stressed that the crisis has worsen over the year.

His statement reads in part:

"What we are facing in Benue is a calculated, well-planned, full-scale genocidal invasion and land-grabbing operation by herders, terrorists, and bandits a crisis that has persisted for decades and worsens each year."

Tiv leaders tells Tinubu about Benue killing

He also alleged that some people are politicising the crisis with the hope that it would regenerate to a point where the president would declare a state of emergency in the north-central state. He said those doing that are not ready to work with the government in addressing the issue.

Tinubu condemns Benue killings

The event was the first physical engagement of President Tinubu in the north-central state following the escalation of violence in many. Many have opined that the visit was a critical test of the readiness of the administration to tackle insecurity, especially in states affected by banditry, herders and communal clashes.

President Tinubu has previously condemned the ongoing violence in Benue state and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love, and mutual understanding. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who have suffered losses as a result of the crisis.

According to his itinerary released over the weekend, President Tinubu was scheduled to visit Kaduna state on Wednesday, June 18, to commission various state government projects. However, the official visit will now occur on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Tinubu visits Benue's victims in hospital

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has visited the victims of the recent Benue attacks at the teaching hospital in Makurdi, the state capital.

Tinubu had visited the state to share his condolences with the people of the Yelwata community in the Guma LGA of Benue state on Wednesday, June 18.

The president is expected to hold a town hall meeting during his visit to the state with a view to finding a solution to the insecurity crisis rocking the state.

