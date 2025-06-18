Comedian Efe Warriboy expressed shock and anger that Governor Alia declared a public holiday just days after over 200 people were brutally killed in Benue State

Efe questioned the morality of celebrating a presidential visit when the state is still mourning and accused the governor of playing politics with people’s lives

Several Nigerians took to social media to support the comedian’s position, criticising Governor Alia for putting political optics above citizens’ safety and grief

Nigerian comedian Efe Warriboy has triggered a fresh wave of outrage online after he called out Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

He condemned the governor for declaring Wednesday, June 18, a public holiday to welcome President Bola Tinubu, just days after the massacre of over 200 residents in Yelewata.

In a now-viral video shared on Instagram, Efe didn’t hold back as he accused the governor of mocking the victims and playing politics with people’s lives.

He said in anger:

“A man lost 20 family members. And the governor’s priority is a public holiday to welcome the president? Tinubu should sneak in quietly, not come for a parade.”

Efe, known for his blunt commentary on political issues, also aimed at the Benue governor’s religious background, stating that political power in Nigeria corrupts even the so-called “men of God.”

He added:

“Whether you’re a Reverend Father or Senior Pastor, once you get power in Nigeria, a demon enters you. And when you join APC, it gets worse."

The comedian questioned why no official mourning period was declared after such a tragedy and accused Alia of attempting to use Tinubu’s visit to boost his 2027 re-election chances.

He praised former governor Samuel Ortom for being vocal on insecurity during his time and said Alia had failed to show empathy, despite being a clergyman.

He asked:

“Is Tinubu coming to commission roads or dead bodies. Even if you people signed a deal with foreigners to reduce Nigeria’s population, must you rub it in?”

Online reactions explode on Efe's comments:

The comments under the video revealed just how angry many Nigerians are over the governor’s actions.

@anthonyabakporo said:

“Do a background check on him. He was never a responsible Reverend Father. He only won because Benue is Catholic-dominated.”

@ebukaaustine28 wrote:

“Over 200 innocent people killed, yet the governor declared a holiday to dance for Tinubu. I cry.”

@mrtee_king added:

“A man mourning his wife and 8 children should come out to cheer the president? This country is sick.”

@brosbmg fumed:

“The demon Efe spoke about is real. These politicians are heartless. This pain na real pepper.”

@desmondobi asked:

“Where are the murderers of the Yelewata massacre? No arrests, no justice. Just decoration for Tinubu?”

Benue killing survivor narrates ordeal

A survivor of the recent mass killings in Benue State, Joseph Kwagh, has narrated how he lost eight members of his immediate family.

He said his father, stepmother, and six siblings all lost their lost in the deadly attack that occurred in Yelewata, Guma local government area of Benue state.

Kwagh disclosed that the attackers had sent prior warnings to the community before the deadly attack.

