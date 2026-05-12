Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final match between PSG and Arsenal, a pastor has shared a powerful vision online

The Lead Pastor of Spirit Life Embassy International mentioned the team he saw in his vision and said that the team would win

He also sent a message to Arsenal fans, explaining that their wait has finally come to an end after many years

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final match between PSG and Arsenal, the Lead Pastor of Spirit Life Embassy International has shared his prophecy, saying he saw the winning team in a vision.

His statement was made in a video he shared on his social media page, where he spoke about Arsenal in the European Premier League and also their final match in the Champions League against PSG.

UEFA Champions League: Pastor makes bold prophecy ahead of final. Photo Source: TikTok/kennethezechinomso, Tribuna, Twitter/ChampionsLeague

Source: TikTok

PSG vs Arsenal: Pastor speaks about UCL

While several people have shared their opinions and even their dreams about who will win the league, a pastor identified as @kennethezechinomso spoke about the vision he had concerning Arsenal.

He said in the TikTok video:

“I had a vision or a dream that I saw myself wearing an Arsenal jersey, and after probing spiritually, I realized that Arsenal carried the league. I also saw them in the Champions League final.”

He explained in the video that he saw himself wearing the jersey of a club that eventually won the EPL.

Arsenal vs PSG: Pastor reveals team he saw in powerful vision. Photo Source: TikTok/kennethezechinomso, Arsenal Insider

Source: TikTok

Regarding the Champions League, @kennethezechinomso told Arsenal fans that their wait of many years is finally coming to an end, as he saw in his vision that a team with a touch of red won the Champions League final.

His statement:

“I want to use this to encourage Arsenal fans, to let you know that you’ll be rewarded this season. Your wait of 26 years or 22 years has officially ended, and it’s coming with a double, I believe so.”

“In the Champions League, I saw a team that had a touch of red lifting the trophy, and also in the EPL, I saw a team. I saw myself putting on an Arsenal jersey, and that is the team that won the league.”

“So I say to Arsenal fans, from me to you - congratulations.”

Reactions as pastor speaks about Arsenal

Ifiokobong Robert Asuquo stressed:

"Hmmmm..... I have heard different prophecies on this Champions League final and you're the only one prophesying Arsenal to win. Every other is saying PSG to win....We wait and see.

Mambo J noted:

"Let your vision or dream come true in Jesus holy name amen."

Beckah added:

"From your mouth to God's ears in Jesus'name amen thank you sir."

DON BIZZY NWA ZION added:

'Hallelujah thank you Jesus I will be happy to see it on end of this season."

Sonlight explained:

"What about the champions league but all the prophet is say PSG."

dmxbrianie added:

"Am a Manchester United fan but surely arsenal deserves a double this season."

Eugene Nissi noted:

'What happens when God decides to shame your enemies."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady became popular online after she said she had a dream about the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG.

She said in her dream that Arsenal lost to PSG in the match. Many people reacted to her post online, with some agreeing and others disagreeing ahead of the big final game.

UCL: Man claims PSG will beat Arsenal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man became popular online after he correctly said that Arsenal and PSG would meet in the UEFA Champions League final.

He also said he had a dream about the match, where PSG won Arsenal in the final. His post made many people talk online as fans shared their own thoughts about who would win the big game.

Source: Legit.ng