President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed Nigeria’s military and intelligence leaders to identify and apprehend those responsible for the recent killings in Benue state

Tinubu said the continued violence must be met with a clear and coordinated response from security forces

President Tinubu questioned the lack of arrests following the deadly attack on Yelwata community, which left dozens dead and displaced thousands

Makurdi, Benue state - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, June 18, mandated the country’s service chiefs and Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP), to go after those behind the dastardly killings in Benue state.

Legit.ng reports that the attacks, especially in Yelewata, Guma local government area (LGA) of Benue state, have left about 100 people dead and many others severely injured.

Tinubu visits Benue

Tinubu issued the fresh order during his visit to Benue state following the renewed horrific attacks in the north-central state.

The Nigerian leader attended the townhall meeting concerning the Yelewata massacre. The meeting was held at the Benue state government house. The town hall consisted of traditional rulers, political, religious, community leaders, and youth groups who are invested in finding lasting solutions to the hostilities in the state.

Channels Television quoted President Tinubu as saying:

“Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information. How come no arrest has been made? I expect there should be an arrest of those criminals,” Tinubu said at the Benue Government House in Makurdi, the capital, during a stakeholders meeting.

“Christopher (the chief of defence staff), you have given much. I watch your comments, you can’t be tired of staying in the bush. Oloyede and the Air Marshal, we thank all of you, but we need to keep our ears to the ground, let’s get those criminals, let’s get them out. DG NIA, DG SSS, retool your information channels and let’s have tangible intelligence so that this will not occur again.”

Tor Tiv bemoans Benue killings

Meanwhile, the Tor Tiv, James Ayatse, has dismissed widespread claims that the killings in Benue state stem from clashes between herders and farmers, insisting the crisis is a calculated campaign of genocide and land seizure.

Speaking during President Tinubu’s meeting with stakeholders in Benue on Wednesday, June 18, the prominent traditional ruler described the prevailing narrative as “misinformation” that has led to misguided calls for tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Ayatse said:

“We do have grave concerns about the misinformation and misrepresentation of the security crisis in Benue state.

“Your Excellency, it’s not herders-farmers clashes, it’s not communal clashes, it’s not reprisal attacks or skirmishes.”

According to the Tor Tiv, the killings are part of a long-running, systematic invasion by “herder terrorists and bandits,” aimed at displacing indigenous communities and seizing their ancestral lands.

His words:

“What we are dealing with here in Benue is a calculated, well-planned, full-scale genocidal invasion and land-grabbing campaign which has been going on for decades and is worsening every year."

Benue killings survivor speaks out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a survivor of the recent mass killings in Benue state, Joseph Kwagh, narrated how he lost eight members of his immediate family.

Kwagh explained that his father, stepmother, and six siblings all lost their lives in the deadly attack that occurred in Yelewata.

The Benue resident disclosed that the attackers had sent prior warnings to the community before the deadly attack.

