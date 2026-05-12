Ebuka Songs, in a new video, has sent a heartfelt message to his former label boss and singer, Mose Bliss

In a video circulating online, the I Am Soldier crooner expressed deep appreciation to his senior colleague

Despite their transition, Ebuka Songs stated that Moses Bliss was a huge blessing to his life and music career

Popular gospel singer Ebuka Hillary Emmanuel, aka Ebuka Songs Gospel, while celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, mentioned his former label boss and singer Moses Bliss among those who were part of his success story in the music industry.

In a video, Ebuka appreciated Moses and Spotlite Nation for the support, fellowship, and moments they shared together during their time working together.

Gospel singer Ebuka Songs expresses appreciation to his former boss Moses Bliss in new video. Credit: ebukasongs/mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, Moses remains a huge blessing and strong support system in his life and music career despite their transition.

"I cannot mention my success story without mentioning you. Thank you for shaping me musically. Transitions can happen, but God is not done with us yet," he said in an emotional video.

Recall that in 2025, Ebuka Songs made headlines after he finally revealed the reason he left Moses Bliss’ record label, Spotlight Nation, citing that he needed to focus on the ministry he was called to.

Ebuka Songs hail his senior colleague and former record label boss Moses Bliss on birthday. Credit: ebukasongs

Source: Instagram

The worship singer disclosed that he left Moses' record label after eleven months, as opposed to the three-year contract agreement he had signed with the label. He also mentioned that he left on good terms and still has a good understanding with Bliss.

Moses Bliss also noted that he and Ebuka Songs are on good terms without grudges.

“There are no issues between me and Ebuka Songs. He was signed to Spotlite Nation but later said he wants to do things on his own. I prayed about it and decided to let him be. I hold no grudge against him,” he said.

The video of Ebuka Songs' heartfelt message to Moses Bliss is below:

Reactions as Ebuka Songs appreciates Moses Bliss

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

amb_adam_bryce commented:

"Ebuka has a nice heart but he is very misunderstood."

sara.benni97 said:

"My goodness, I cried while listening to this testimony on YouTube, happy birthday My Brother God bless you."

nickilov._ commented:

"Thank you Jesus for giving the world your Christ like being, thank thank thank you Lord Jesus Happy birthday apostle Ebuka, Wishing you more of God Grace and plenty anointing. Age gracefully sir."

Cameroon singer calls out Ebuka Songs

Legit.ng also reported that Ebuka Songs made waves on Facebook over his performance at a Christian event in Cameroon.

In a strongly worded open letter that has gone viral, Cameroonian gospel minister Etta admonished Ebuka Songs for what he described as “another level of pride” during his recent performance in Buea, Molyko Stadium, Cameroon, on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The Cameroonian minister shared a story about a company in the country that lost customers due to arrogant staff, as he inspired Ebuka, who was criticised by Reverend Kesiena for hosting Peller, on the need to be humble.

Source: Legit.ng