Fidelis Ozuawala, a Nigerian blogger, has reacted to a viral video of British man Viswashkumar Ramesh, who is the sole survivor of the Air India aeroplane that crashed on Thursday, killing over 200 passengers on board.

Condolences and concern have poured in from across the globe over the ill-fated crash that claimed numerous lives, including two new born babies and 11 children.

Blogger's observation about Air India's survivor

In a Facebook post, Fidelis said he realised after watching the survivor's clip that it is nearly impossible to jump out of a moving aeroplane that is about to crash, let alone surviving it.

He said it is almost not possible especially when one doesn't have the luxury of time. He wrote:

"From the video of the survivor, all can now see, it’s almost impossible jumping out of a moving plane that’s about to crash and surviving it, especially when you don’t have that much time. RiP to the deceased. ~ Fd."

Reactions trail blogger's comment on Air India crash

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the below:

Ogochukwu Okolocha said:

"I just watched a video interview of him.

"He said he passed out before he woke up and made way to escape.

"His part of the plane didn't have a direct impact.

"33 secs is too short to make a decision.

"He didn't jump before collision."

Chinyere Chukwube Alaka said:

"That crash l dey question am. 30 seconds all passengers kpai how."

Abdul Mkm said:

"Fidelis Ozuawala Could be possible!!!!"

Irole Chukwunenye Charles

"That's strange."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the full names of families and individuals who died in the Air India crash had emerged.

Air India crash survivor shares what happened

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Air India crash sole survivor had recounted what happened before the aeroplane crashed.

In an interview with local media, Mr. Ramesh described how the lights onboard began to flicker just seconds after the plane took off. Mr. Ramesh, who was seated in 11A next to an emergency exit, miraculously managed to escape the wreckage. He attributed his survival to his proximity to an emergency exit, which he claimed allowed him to 'come out' of the plane.

His brother, who was seated next to him, remains unaccounted for. The Ramesh family in Leicester were left devastated by the news of the crash. Vishwash's brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, spoke outside the family home, expressing his shock and devastation. Investigators launched a probe into the cause of the crash, recovering one of the plane's crucial black boxes.

