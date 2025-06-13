Air India Crash: Blogger Shares Thought-Provoking Observation after Watching Video of Sole Survivor
- A Nigerian pro-blogger, Fidelis Ozuawala, has shared his thoughts on the viral clip of Viswashkumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the Boeing 787 aeroplane crash
- A clip of Ramesh, a British man who sat I seat 11A of the ill-fated aircraft, walking unaided after the crash, has made the rounds on social media and marvelled people
- For Fidelis, the video made him reach a conclusion regarding jumping out of a moving aeroplane that is about to crash or surviving an aircraft accident
CHECK OUT: Learn How to Make Money from Your Content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook — So You Can Turn Your Creativity into a Real Income
Fidelis Ozuawala, a Nigerian blogger, has reacted to a viral video of British man Viswashkumar Ramesh, who is the sole survivor of the Air India aeroplane that crashed on Thursday, killing over 200 passengers on board.
Condolences and concern have poured in from across the globe over the ill-fated crash that claimed numerous lives, including two new born babies and 11 children.
Blogger's observation about Air India's survivor
In a Facebook post, Fidelis said he realised after watching the survivor's clip that it is nearly impossible to jump out of a moving aeroplane that is about to crash, let alone surviving it.
He said it is almost not possible especially when one doesn't have the luxury of time. He wrote:
"From the video of the survivor, all can now see, it’s almost impossible jumping out of a moving plane that’s about to crash and surviving it, especially when you don’t have that much time. RiP to the deceased. ~ Fd."
Reactions trail blogger's comment on Air India crash
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the below:
Ogochukwu Okolocha said:
"I just watched a video interview of him.
"He said he passed out before he woke up and made way to escape.
"His part of the plane didn't have a direct impact.
"33 secs is too short to make a decision.
"He didn't jump before collision."
Chinyere Chukwube Alaka said:
"That crash l dey question am. 30 seconds all passengers kpai how."
Abdul Mkm said:
"Fidelis Ozuawala Could be possible!!!!"
Irole Chukwunenye Charles
"That's strange."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the full names of families and individuals who died in the Air India crash had emerged.
Air India crash survivor shares what happened
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Air India crash sole survivor had recounted what happened before the aeroplane crashed.
In an interview with local media, Mr. Ramesh described how the lights onboard began to flicker just seconds after the plane took off. Mr. Ramesh, who was seated in 11A next to an emergency exit, miraculously managed to escape the wreckage. He attributed his survival to his proximity to an emergency exit, which he claimed allowed him to 'come out' of the plane.
His brother, who was seated next to him, remains unaccounted for. The Ramesh family in Leicester were left devastated by the news of the crash. Vishwash's brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, spoke outside the family home, expressing his shock and devastation. Investigators launched a probe into the cause of the crash, recovering one of the plane's crucial black boxes.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng