Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Bode George, a former deputy national chairman (south-west) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged President Bola Tinubu to return Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state to office, in the spirit of the June 12 anniversary.

Legit.ng recalls that on March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state and suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state assembly for six months.

Democracy Day 2025: George advises Tinubu

The president cited the prolonged political crisis in the state caused by the political feud between Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), and Governor Fubara as the reason for his action. He appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired chief of naval staff, as sole administrator for the state.

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers, has been battling with his successor, Fubara, over the control of political power and resources in the oil-rich state.

In an open letter to mark the 32nd anniversary of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, George, on Thursday, June 12, 2025, called on President Tinubu to reflect on the democratic ideals symbolised by the historic poll, which was won by the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola but annulled by the then military regime under General Ibrahim Babangida.

Per the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), George said:

“If Tinubu could forgive Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, then he should extend the same gesture to Fubara.

“On June 12, we will be celebrating Democracy Day. This is a reminder of the true meaning of democracy – the will of the people.”

It would be recalled that on Sunday, June 8, Tinubu declared that he had forgiven Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state.

Tinubu said he was no longer angry with the Lagos state governor, declaring, “It’s all over now; all is forgiven.”

The president’s remark followed a closed-door meeting with members of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), who had come to plead on behalf of the governor and others perceived to have fallen out of favour with Tinubu.

Rivers administrator speaks on Fubara returning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vice Admiral Ibas (retd.), said the proposed N1.48 trillion 2025 budget anticipates the return of Fubara and other affected political officeholders.

Ibas revealed this in Abuja while defending the budget before the house of representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers state oversight.

The sole administrator noted that the proposed budget aligns with the strategic objectives of the River State Development Plan 2017-2027.

